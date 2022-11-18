ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide

By Jami Seymore, Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fotqD_0jEz74rQ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say that a man shot and killed two women before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Deputies arrived at the scene to find two dead people outside the home and one man with life-threatening injuries due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

VIDEO: High wind warning in effect as 65- to 70-mph gusts hit Crown Point

WCSO says detectives learned that the man, identified as 46-year-old Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, shot both victims during an argument before shooting himself.

Jimenez-Vargas was reportedly taken to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

“The relationship between the suspect and one of the victims, there was a marriage relationship there at one point or another,” said Deputy Brandon Toney with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO says the woman’s sister was the other person killed. The victims have not been named, but according to court records for Jimenez-Vargas, he had several charges this year, accused of threatening a woman with a gun and strangling another — both of which the state considered acts of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence homicides are a really unfortunate ending to really, really difficult situations,” said Rachel Schutz, executive director at the Family Justice Center in Washington County. “It’s an ultimate tragedy. Survivors are never to blame and are never at fault for the abuse that they are suffering.”

Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose

While it’s unclear the circumstances of what happened Wednesday night, the court records detailing the charges said many of the instances happened in front of children. Schutz says oftentimes, children can be caught in the middle of domestic violence and abuse, and as a result, experience severe emotional and psychological trauma, and it’s important to seek help for them.

“It is traumatizing to witness violence against someone that you love,” said Schutz. “It is so devastating, and I just cannot say how much of an impact this has on the children.”The Family Justice Center has a number of resources online and by phone for anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic violence or abuse, and they want to remind survivors that they are not alone.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says Jimenez-Vargas’ family was notified of his death.

The 24/7 hotline for the Family Justice Center in Washington County is 503-430-8300 and can connect you to resources across the Portland metro. However, if you are ever in a domestic violence emergency, call 911. They also have resources available online including how to recognize abusive behavior , how to secure your phone or internet, and what steps to take to protect yourself and your family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 7

Related
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter

A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide

A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Body found inside burned car in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned car in North Portland early Wednesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at 6635 North Baltimore. Crews arrived to the scene and found a fully-involved vehicle fire next to a commercial building. PF&R said there was no fire extension or damage to the building.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy