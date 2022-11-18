Hart Board Discusses Enacting Policy Defining Free Speech Symbols Following Thin Blue Line Controversy

During its regular meeting on Wednesday night, the William S. Hart Union High School District Board discussed creating a policy to define what symbols, such as flags, would be allowed to be flown on campus and during district-sponsored events.

The subject was discussed due to the ongoing controversy surrounding members of the Saugus High School football team carrying a Thin Blue Line flag onto the field, most recently in defiance of a ban determined by the Hart District.

According to Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, he was alerted to community concerns about the carrying of the Thin Blue Line flag in late September, and subsequently contacted the Saugus High School principal who then spoke with the head football coach.

“No vote had been taken by the entire team to carry the flag, the coach did not authorize this practice. Not every player on the team was or is in support of the symbol representing the team. The coach told them to discontinue the practice,” Kuhlman said.

The Board was scheduled Wednesday to discuss potential options for district policies defining what symbols were and were not allowed to be displayed on-campus and during extracurricular activities in order to prevent confusion and further controversies.

Wendy Wiles, an attorney representing the Hart District, clarified the separation between different types of free speech and what actions are legally viable under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The issue is relevant due to the gray area of students being able to express personal opinions not only under the freedoms allowed by the U.S. Constitution, but under the limitations of being representatives of a specific organization.

According to Wiles, within the realm of a school district, there are three types of speech, each with different regulations and different forums of existence; student speech, teacher speech, and government speech.

“You hear, ‘well, it’s the student’s first amendment right to do something.’ But in a school-sponsored activity, that is not a free speech-zone for the students. “ Wiles said. “In school-sponsored activity, whether it’s a band performance, whether it’s athletic performance, whatever type of activity that is, that is really the district or the school itself, providing an activity that is both for the community and for others. So what might be allowed in the sporting event – whether it’s on the baseball field or on the football field – is different than what the students can do in the stands.”

Wiles acknowledged that the issue was complicated, however, she noted that as long as students or staff were appearing in an official capacity where they represented the district, then there was legal precedent for restrictions on what symbols were allowed to be displayed.

Danielle Cox, Hart District student board member and Golden Valley High School senior, pointed out that a poorly-worded policy could have major impacts on regular school days, such as preventing the display of national flags during cultural celebrations or educational programs on international topics.

In acknowledgment of the complexity of the issue and the precise language that would be required to create an effective policy, the Hart District Board decided to add an action item to the agenda for the next board meeting on the subject of flag pole displays, as well as a discussion item to explore the subject of extracurricular flag displays further.

