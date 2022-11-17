ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX2Now

Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support

(The Hill) — Only one Republican senator has announced publicly that he will support former President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid, a sign of the uphill battle Trump faces in his quest to win the Republican presidential nomination and a second term in the White House. Sen. Tommy...
IOWA STATE
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
The Independent

Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers

Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

How Biden spent his 80th birthday

(The Hill) — President Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office. Biden marked his birthday with a brunch hosted by First Lady Jill Biden, according to White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the day after the Saturday wedding of his granddaughter Naomi Biden on the White House South Lawn.
FOX2Now

Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?

(The Hill) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump. Garland announced the decision at a news conference on Friday, saying that...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

