Read full article on original website
Related
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
(The Hill) — Only one Republican senator has announced publicly that he will support former President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid, a sign of the uphill battle Trump faces in his quest to win the Republican presidential nomination and a second term in the White House. Sen. Tommy...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers
Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
Inflation, unemployment improving across US, Biden administration says
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Though the country continues to deal with high inflation numbers, President Biden says things are starting to improve. “We’ve added jobs every single month in my presidency, more than 10 million jobs total,” Biden said. The president said there’s also good news for Americans...
How Biden spent his 80th birthday
(The Hill) — President Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to serve in the Oval Office. Biden marked his birthday with a brunch hosted by First Lady Jill Biden, according to White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the day after the Saturday wedding of his granddaughter Naomi Biden on the White House South Lawn.
Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
(The Hill) – Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday that the Justice Department (DOJ) probably has a “basis for legitimately indicting” former President Trump over the classified and sensitive documents law enforcement says were taken to Mar-a-Lago. Barr told PBS’s Margaret Hoover during an interview on...
No, an indictment wouldn’t end Trump’s run for the presidency – he could even campaign or serve from a jail cell
(The Conversation) – Donald Trump announced his 2024 run for the presidency on Nov. 15. In his address he railed against what he perceived as the “persecution” of himself and his family, but made scant mention of his legal woes. Confirmation of Trump’s White House bid comes...
Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?
(The Hill) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump. Garland announced the decision at a news conference on Friday, saying that...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0