abc10.com
Folsom to hold 54th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair | What to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom has several holiday traditions that happen all around town during this time of year. While some events are celebrating their first year, others are more historical and have been around a little longer. Folsom's Historic District will celebrate the 54th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts...
macaronikid.com
Five Things to Do this Week in Lodi, CA
Here are Macaroni KID Lodi's picks for the five things to do in the Lodi with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. WOW Museum (Teachers & 2yo/under FREE!) The mission of the World of Wonders Science Museum is to offer hands-on, science-based exhibits and...
pioneerpublishers.com
It all started around Ruth Galindo’s kitchen table and 52 years later Concord History Museum opens
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 18, 2022) — When a group of long-time Concord residents started the Concord Historical Society in 1970, they had two spaces to choose from for their meetings…the kitchen table or the living room of Ruth Galindo’s landmark Concord home. Now, 52 years later, the...
Stateline Road Smokehouse is Coming to Napa
The BBQ joint will open in the Rail-Arts District at 872 Vallejo Street in a former auto body shop, "giving it a funky feel unlike any other BBQ space in Northern California."
Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
From ice skating to a light show, these events in Sacramento are going on over Thanksgiving weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school. There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City. Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend. […]
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Lizzo buys flute at San Francisco store before Chase Center show
Lizzo's team initially contacted the local business for repair services on her "Sasha Flute" - the main flute used in her shows.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
Concord, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Concord. The Pittsburg High School football team will have a game with De La Salle High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
KCRA.com
'I was devastated': 87-year-old West Sac restaurant Club Pheasant to close its doors for good
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of West Sacramento announced Wednesday it plans to purchase a beloved West Sacramento restaurant and the two acres of land on which it sits. Club Pheasant is set to close its doors for good in just three weeks. In business for 87 years,...
potreroview.net
Why I Choose to Raise My Son in San Francisco
I didn’t plan anything. I arrived in San Francisco by car on September 11, 2008 around 9 p.m., young, single and childless. My journey driving across the country culminating in a steep climb up 17th Street, then freely flowing without the makeshift plaza, past the supersized rainbow flag in the Castro.
berkeleyside.org
Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s high school football scores update, Nov. 20, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — De La Salle won its 30th consecutive North Coast Section football championship Friday night in a hard-fought 30-23 battle with rival Pittsburg at Dublin high earning the Spartans a spot in the Northern California Regional Bowl game Dec. 2 against an opponent to be determined.
