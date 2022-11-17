ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?

The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently, some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker

Bengals Make Three Roster Moves

Cincinnati also designated OT Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos Waiving RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon fumbled again in the loss to the Raiders and just has not played well at all for Denver this season. If not for injuries, it’s possible this might have happened even sooner. As it is, Gordon will have the chance for a fresh start elsewhere, while the Broncos will move ahead with other players on the roster.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman says Zach Wilson 'not good enough for NFL'

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has faced a lot of criticism in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and some of the harshest came from Richard Sherman. Wilson rubbed a lot of people the wrong way when he refused to hold himself accountable for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Top Landing Spots For Melvin Gordon

However, there are enough other teams in need of a veteran presence at running back that Gordon should not be out of work long. It’s even possible he’s claimed tomorrow, as veteran players are subject to waivers in the second half of the season. Gordon is owed roughly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan

Fans of the Dodgers will remember Sheldon Neuse, who spent the 2021 season shuttling between Los Angeles and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Perhaps the most lasting memory will be Neuse's lack of a stretch towards shortstop Chris Taylor on what should have been a game-ending fielder's choice to beat the Giants. Neuse caught the ball at his chest, allowing Jason Vosler to beat the throw and extend the game, which the Giants eventually won.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Love speaks on the vibes of the Packers’ locker room

One of the coolest parts about being a fan of the Green Bay Packers is how accessible the players are in the community. One of the chances that fans get to interact with some players is Clubhouse Live, a weekly show hosted by Packers players at the Clubhouse Bar and Grill inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Mariners reportedly targeting 2-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The Seattle Mariners are serious about improving their roster heading into 2023, and it seems they are big game hunting in MLB free agency. While the Mariners finished behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and then were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the eventual World Series champions, Seattle had a very good season in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cardinals Loss to 49ers

Monday Night Football showed no favors to the Arizona Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a contest that showed great promise for both squads initially, but Arizona quickly fell behind as the second half began. It wasn’t long into the third quarter before it became evident that Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Jets HC Robert Saleh won't commit to Zach Wilson as starter

After a dreadful performance by Zach Wilson on Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he was "keeping everything on the table" for starting QB. "I'm going to get to the tape and just evaluate everything, and I'll leave it at that," the second-year head coach said at a news conference.
NEW YORK STATE

