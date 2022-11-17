A cursory look at the standings would suggest that the New York Jets are doing okay this season. At 6-4 they're certainly in the playoff hunt, at least. However, being 6-4 in no way tells the story of the Jets after this past weekend's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. In fact, it would seem as if the Jets are on fire, and not in a good way.

