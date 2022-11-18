Read full article on original website
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of "sextortion" leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Children Services, said cases more than...
US Marshals capture suspect wanted for Sandusky stabbing, hit and run of OSHP trooper in Ravenna
CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for several felonies, including assault on a police officer. According to a release, NOVFTF task force members arrested 35-year-old Alex Serrano on Thursday in Cleveland. The search for Serrano started on...
Substance abuse counselor sentenced for vehicular assault, OVI charges
Brian Williams, 47, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man
A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.
Judge denies reduced bond request for Youngstown murder suspect
A Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Monday denied a motion to reduce bond for a man accused of a downtown Youngstown shooting death.
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County
According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriffs Office Interdiction Unit along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
3News Investigates: Ethics questions swirl around Lake County commissioner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County commissioner already working two full-time jobs took on a third by using his government office and taxpayer resources, a move that a 3News investigation shows appears to conflict with Ohio ethics laws. The three-month-long probe by 3News Investigates involved reviewing the voluminous internet...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio identified
Parma police officers had responded to a domestic incident at the home that day. According to the Parma Police Department, officers arrested Paul Addicott II. A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.
Charges mount for woman accused of shoplifting, assault
A shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty escalated into a slew of charges for a Liberty woman.
Traffic stop leads to gun charges in Cortland
A man from Louisiana is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Cortland.
SUV driver charged with OVI following crash in Warren
A Warren woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving impaired and caused a crash.
Ohio man, 75, sentenced to life for fatally shooting relative at Super Bowl party
A 75-year-old man who shot and killed a relative after he reportedly "said the wrong things" at a Super Bowl party in February could spend the rest of his natural life in prison.
Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation
PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
Toddlers found alone outside Ohio daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Akron police: 73-year-old in wheelchair beaten, robbed of lottery tickets, cash
An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.
Police find guns, ammo during gunfire call in Youngstown
Reports said police found three handguns and ammunition Saturday inside a lower West Side home while answering a gunfire call.
27 First News
Report: Brass knuckles, pepper spray used in Warren fight
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a fight in which brass knuckles, pepper spray and a baseball bat were used in a fight between neighbors. According to a police report, it happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at apartments in the 1300 block of Robert Ave. One of...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
