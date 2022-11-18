ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation

PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
PARMA, OH
Report: Brass knuckles, pepper spray used in Warren fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a fight in which brass knuckles, pepper spray and a baseball bat were used in a fight between neighbors. According to a police report, it happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at apartments in the 1300 block of Robert Ave. One of...
WARREN, OH

