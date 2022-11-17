ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

titameshia minor
3d ago

I would too we all need to stop comparing ppl. Beyonce had extra help n support from dad n mom to be pushed out further in the spotlight then the other member's did. BIG DIFFERENCE.

Cynthia Peck
3d ago

Well if you ask me, Bey is a beautiful person but Kelly R. is ALL THAT!! The both of them are talented and very smart. There's no need to compare because we are ALL beautiful black women. Some more than other's. God bless

Betty Burbank
3d ago

Kelly is right about that. She is a light and shines bright. I think people make too much of Beyonce. No comparison.

