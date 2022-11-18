Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jade Cargill and Rapper Bow Wow Get Into Heated Altercation in Miami
Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill clashed in Miami, and things became heated between them. Cargill had to be restrained after they exchanged words. It happened on Sunday night, when Bow Wow was performing as part of the Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at the FTX Arena in Miami. While...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
PWMania
Baron Corbin on Braun Strowman: “If Nobody Else is Saying It About You, Then You’re Full of Crap”
During an interview on Corey Graves’ podcast “After The Bell,” Baron Corbin discussed Braun Strowman’s social media comments about “flippy flopper” wrestlers. Strowman’s comments drew backlash from fans and wrestlers on social media, and they were brought up again this week on SmackDown during a backstage segment with Ricochet.
PWMania
Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
PWMania
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 1 Results November 21st, 2022
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 1 Results November 21st, 2022. Match starts off with Yuto Nakashima kicks the left shoulder of Kosei Fujita & they do some chain grappling exchange then a lock up Nakashima backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nakashima slaps Fujita in the chest then they have a chop exchange.
PWMania
Chicago Fans Drop F-Bombs at The Elite During AEW Dynamite, How They Handled the Fans
This week on AEW Dynamite in Chicago, there was a different reaction for The Elite. When the Elite entered the ring for their Best of 7 series match against Death Triangle during Dynamite, they received mixed reactions. As Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks entered the ring for their match, there were both boos and cheers.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/21/22)
Tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will serve as a warm-up for Saturday’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The only match announced for tonight’s RAW is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the numbers advantage in the Women’s War Games match.
PWMania
Updated Card for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series (11/26/22)
The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, November 26. The updated card is as follows:. Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)
PWMania
The Undertaker Allegedly Reacted Furiously Backstage After Viscera Injured Henry O. Godwin
In WWE, The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader. The Undertaker was also the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out backstage together. The other two members were Henry O. Godwin and Mideon. In an interview with Monte and Pharoah, Mideon,...
PWMania
WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 11/21/22
The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW were down. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode drew an average of 1.646 million viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 1.648 million viewers. The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.41,...
PWMania
News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed
This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
PWMania
Mia Yim Now Billed as Michin After Undergoing a Name Change
A new name is being given to Mia Yim. Yim’s name was updated on the WWE.com website within the last few hours. According to her Superstar bio page, she will now be known simply as Michin. The name was first mentioned on last week’s episode, but it was stated...
PWMania
What Full Gear Said About AEW
After a rocky few months, All Elite Wrestling was back on pay-per-view for their first PPV since the infamous All Out debacle led to a backstage brawl that resulted in the EVP‘s of the company suspended and arguably the biggest star on the roster set into exile. The Full Gear event served as somewhat of a benchmark in terms of being an indication of if the promotion could get back on track as far as making progress toward building the product, as well as elevating the status of key players on its roster. After the broadcast went off the air, the argument could be made that all of the pieces of the puzzle were moved into the right place, but the follow up is just as, if not more important in the grand scheme of things..
PWMania
Kenny Omega on the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Claims Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle will face The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series on tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. The first match was held this past Saturday at Full Gear, and Death Triangle won. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega spoke...
PWMania
Kenny Omega Asked About CM Punk Incident, Says It’s Not About The Elite vs. Punk
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on the fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September. Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso this week and discussed the post-All Out locker room brawl that resulted in the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and CM Punk, as well as the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was questioned about what happened that night.
