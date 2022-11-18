Read full article on original website
Up North: Duluth Heritage Center hosts Gobbler Glide
It is that time of year to lace up the skates and hit the rink. As people of all ages headed to the Gobbler Glide for free of charge fun on the ice. Put on by Duluth Parks and Recreation as a fun filled skating event, but the simple event means more than just that that to some participants.
Weather Sketch: Everett
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Must visit locations in Bentleyville
With around five million lights spread across the nearly six thousand square foot Bayfront Festival Park, there is a lot to see at Bentleyville. Must there are some must stop places to see when you are visiting the attraction. Towards the entrance make sure to check out the cookie house....
Superior’s annual tree lighting ceremony lights up Center City Park.
Wednesday, the City of Superior held their annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Lighting up the Center City Park. Along with the ceremony, treats an beverages were made available to the public along with a special visit from Santa who made a grand entrance on the Superior Fire Department’s fire truck.
‘Christmas Tea on the Edna G.’ coming to Two Harbors after Thanksgiving
There’s a fun opportunity for two harbors history buffs coming up after the day after Thanksgiving. Friends of the Edna G. will be hosting their Christmas Tea on the Edna G. event. Where visitors can enjoy tea and refreshments on the tug and then tour. You can enjoy tea...
Catholic Diocese of Superior releases “Abusive Clergy List”
The Diocese of Superior is acknowledging and apologizing for the abuse at the hands of clergy by releasing an “Abusive Clergy List.” It names those who have substantiated allegations against them for sexual abuse of a minor. They say they’re hoping its release will help people heal and move forward.
MIB football ready for Spring Grove, state title game
This holiday week is providing the Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB) football team some rest. Following their state semifinal win last Thursday over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 36-15, the Rangers have over a two week break to prepare for their first title game since 1972 on December 3. Head Coach Dan Zubich, now in his...
UMD women stay No. 7 in latest rankings, Gabbie Hughes earns WCHA honors
Despite securing their second straight sweep, shutting down Harvard over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team still sits at number seven in the latest USCHO.com rankings. The Bulldogs allowed zero goals over the weekend shutting out the Crimson 4-0 Friday and 9-0 Saturday. Graduate...
Hermantown boy’s basketball returns 7 of 8 state stars
Last winter the Hermantown boy’s basketball team soared into the Class AAA state tournament finishing in the consolation semifinals with a 21-10 record. Graduating only one senior from that squad the Hawks return seven of their eight top men, now experienced in winning big. “All these guys have been...
