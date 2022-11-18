Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
KTLO
Marion County yellow panel jurors dismissed
Marion County jurors who serve on the yellow panel have been dismissed for the remainder of the term.
KTLO
Gassville City Hall closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
Gassville City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City Hall will reopen Monday for regular business hours from 8 until 4:30. For police or fire emergencies, please dial 911. For other city related items, call 870-421-7723.
KTLO
Man dead following 1-vehicle accident in Calico Rock
A Calico Rock man is dead following a one-vehicle accident. Seventy-two-year-old Mihailo Albertson was originally transported Nov. 11 to Izard County Medical Center from the scene in Calico Rock. At the last update, his body was being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office in Little Rock. According to...
KTLO
Sheriff’s office budget on agenda for Marion Co. Budget Committee
The Marion County Budget Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 5:30. Items on the agenda include changes to the sheriff’s office budget and any other changes that need to be made to the 2023 budget. The public is invited to attend.
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
KTLO
Equipment testing on Marion Co. Election Commission agenda
The Marion County Election Commission will hold a public showing and test of the equipment being used at the Bull Shoals Vote Center Wednesday morning at 10. The equipment will be used for the Dec. 6 general runoff election and early voting. The showing will take place at the Marion...
KTLO
Sammy Gifford, 65, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Sammy Gifford of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sammy Gifford died Tuesday in Gassville.
KTLO
City of Yellville budget meeting Monday night
The City of Yellville will hold a budget meeting Monday evening at 6 at the Yellville City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for stealing ex-wife’s vehicle, credit cards
A Stone County man has been arrested for burglary and theft of property belonging to his ex-wife.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Department had been advised of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her SUV had been taken from her property and suspected her ex-husband, 33-year-old Richard Clayton Branscum, had taken it the night before. When the victim returned to her residence, she found her vehicle there and a window to the residence broken. When she entered the home, she saw Branscum passed out in the bedroom.
KTLO
Patricia King, 80, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Patricia King of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Patricia King died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity
A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
KTLO
Maryanne Mason, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Maryanne Mason of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Maryanne Mason died Wednesday at her residence.
KYTV
Cyber-attack affects several northern Arkansas county offices
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A recent cyber attack against Apprentice Information Systems has affected many of the Arkansas government offices, including those in Boone County. Many counties in the state use the company to store data for offices such as the tax collector, assessors officer, clerk, and treasurer. Once the potential breach was discovered, most county offices were notified on November 5.
KTLO
Hunting trip leads to felony arrest of Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested during a hunting trip for possessing firearms with prior felony convictions. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas Game and Fish officer was patrolling along Pouge Springs Road and came upon an individual walking along the side of the road. The officer made contact and identified them as 54-year-old Dewayne Orvil Knight, who was wearing hunting clothes. Knight was asked by law enforcement if he was hunting and stated he was taking a walk to use the bathroom.
KTLO
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
KTLO
Monte Earl Miller, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Monte Earl Miller of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Monte Miller died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Conway police rule Monday death as homicide
The Conway Police Department said they are currently investigating a potential homicide.
mdmh-conway.com
Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation
Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
Comments / 0