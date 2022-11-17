Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NuWay owner Neal Stong remembered for carrying on crumbly hamburger tradition
Longtime NuWay owner Neal Stong has died. Along with praise he’s received since his Nov. 17 death, his son, Chris, has revealed a family secret that’s sort of a joke but kind of serious, too.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
KWCH.com
Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped. The displays on Candy Cane Lane is a tradition which started almost 20 years ago. Doug Brown, who lives on Candy Cane Lane, said he and his family were inspired by a neighborhood...
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
Looking for a job? Wichita businesses still looking for seasonal help
The holiday season is here, and many businesses are looking to bring on some extra help to handle the rush.
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Woman who has PTSD gifted service dog training
A woman who has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was gifted service dog training on Sunday, Nov. 20.
KWCH.com
WPD: Six-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
KAKE TV
Local shelter says number of Wichita families becoming homeless skyrocketing since WERAP ended
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of people are going through hard times. Loss of family members, stuff like that. It's hard out here," said William Dickerson. For so many people like Dickerson, the pandemic came with an endless list of challenges. Now, he says the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program was the only thing keeping a roof over his head.
60+ in Sedgwick County? You may qualify for utility bill assistance
Are you 60 or older and living in Sedgwick County? You may qualify for the Sedgwick County Department on Aging’s Utility Assistance Program.
KAKE TV
Clothing giveaway assisting local families held Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Free clothes were available to local families in Wichita Saturday morning at a Community Blessed LLC donation giveaway. The clothing giveaway was held at the Violence Impact Center on East 21 street. The event was in collaboration with local organizations around the community, such as Community...
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
KAKE TV
'We are ready for a new beginning' | Hutchinson comic shop closing, owners cite economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A comic shop in Hutchinson is closing at the end of the year, and the owners said their decision has everything to do with the economy. Smallville Comics, Gaming, and More has been in business for five years. Owners Cory and Kyrstal Zeferjahn said sales have dropped over the last six months.
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
Comments / 1