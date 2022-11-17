ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped. The displays on Candy Cane Lane is a tradition which started almost 20 years ago. Doug Brown, who lives on Candy Cane Lane, said he and his family were inspired by a neighborhood...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: Six-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Clothing giveaway assisting local families held Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Free clothes were available to local families in Wichita Saturday morning at a Community Blessed LLC donation giveaway. The clothing giveaway was held at the Violence Impact Center on East 21 street. The event was in collaboration with local organizations around the community, such as Community...
WICHITA, KS

