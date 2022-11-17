Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
Roberts, Robin Jessop
Roberts Robin Jessop Roberts - Providence, Utah passed away November 18, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies to honor small but impactful senior class Saturday
To say the final home game of the 2022 college football season is an important one for Utah State might be a bit of an understatement. For starters, USU would achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year span by defeating an already bowl eligible San Jose State squad on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium. Additionally, a victory over the Spartans would ensure a winning season at home for the Aggies, who are 3-2 on Merlin Olsen Field heading into Saturday’s showdown.
Herald-Journal
Hall, Nancy Hale
Hall Nancy Hale Hall 80 Logan passed away November 16, 2022. Final arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Munk, Myrtle Fitzgerald
Munk Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk 92 West Haven passed away November 17, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
USU men's basketball: Team effort got Aggies through first road game
There were a number of Aggies that came through when needed Thursday night in Utah State’s first road game of the young men’s basketball season. In the end, it proved to be just enough as the Aggies left southern California with a 91-89 overtime win. Steven Ashworth hit a shot just inside the 3-point line with 3.9 seconds left in overtime to beat San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion in front of an announced 954 fans.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies rally past Spartans, achieve bowl eligibility
It certainly wasn't easy, but the Aggies were able to give their small but impactful senior class the proper send-off they were hoping for. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns --- and final of which was the go-ahead score with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter --- to help propel Utah State to a hard-fought 35-31 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West football game on a frigid late Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 13,677 at Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
Klomp, Shelly Hymas
Klomp Shelly Hymas Klomp 64 Providence passed away November 16, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
Comments / 0