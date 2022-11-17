It certainly wasn't easy, but the Aggies were able to give their small but impactful senior class the proper send-off they were hoping for. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns --- and final of which was the go-ahead score with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter --- to help propel Utah State to a hard-fought 35-31 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West football game on a frigid late Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 13,677 at Maverik Stadium.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO