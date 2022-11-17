ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Eating mushrooms in the wild

Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts. Prospective hunter-gatherers took part Saturday in “Mushroom Day” at Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, held by Benton...
CORVALLIS, OR

