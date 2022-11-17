Read full article on original website
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Why Shares of MacroGenics Were Dropping Tuesday
Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were down more than 18% in early trading on Tuesday. The stock closed at $6.37 on Monday. On Tuesday, it opened at $5.99, then fell as low as $5.05 in the couple of hours of trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.73 and a low of $2.13 and is down more than 67% so far this year.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
How The Pieces Add Up: FEX Targets $92
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $91.56 per unit.
Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
Shares of PBR Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $9.56 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/22/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP (SEM) is a mid-cap...
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Meta Platforms (META) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this social media company have returned -15.3%, compared...
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Wall Street Analysts Believe Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Could Rally 137%: Here's is How to Trade
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) closed the last trading session at $10.30, gaining 5.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.46 indicates a 137.5% upside potential.
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case
Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
WTW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $236.40, changing hands for $236.93/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Block (NYSE: SQ), and a few reasons to be bullish even with the current market environment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Is a Dividend Cut Inevitable for These 2 High-Yielding Stocks?
High-yielding dividend stocks can be great to own, but they can end up being losing investments if their payouts are unsustainable. There's nothing like a dividend cut to send the price of an income stock into a deep tailspin. High dividend yields are often cited as a primary reason for buying these stocks. It certainly isn't because of their stock price growth potential. If the reason goes away, so does the investor interest.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
