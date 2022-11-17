ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Warmer weather returns this week. Warmer weather returns this week. Ozarks 57th annual Christmas Parade. SPD releases the name man killed in a fatal Saturday …. The Springfield Police Department has released the name of a Buffalo man killed in a fatal Saturday morning crash. Missouri lawmakers, education leaders make...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week

Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Bicyclist Dies After Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Springfield last month has died. Police say Joseph Hamer, 55, from Springfield was riding his bike at Kansas and Division when he was hit. The crash happened on October 12. Hamer died on October 14. It was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Christmas parade closes roads

OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
OZARK, MO
933kwto.com

Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight

Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

