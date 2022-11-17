Read full article on original website
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Warmer weather returns this week. Warmer weather returns this week. Ozarks 57th annual Christmas Parade. SPD releases the name man killed in a fatal Saturday …. The Springfield Police Department has released the name of a Buffalo man killed in a fatal Saturday morning crash. Missouri lawmakers, education leaders make...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week
Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
KYTV
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
KYTV
What to expect if you attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure will be lighting the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, but after a packed schedule of events you and your family can enjoy. The tree will light up at 7:55 p.m. This is a free event to attend with your family...
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
KYTV
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.
The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
KYTV
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
KTTS
Bicyclist Dies After Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Springfield last month has died. Police say Joseph Hamer, 55, from Springfield was riding his bike at Kansas and Division when he was hit. The crash happened on October 12. Hamer died on October 14. It was...
Shooting in north Springfield leaves one person injured, SPD investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found a person with […]
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
