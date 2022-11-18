Read full article on original website
The best festive UK days out for families this Christmas
The countdown to Christmas has begun. For a child, though, it probably still feels like an eternity until they can creep downstairs and discover what Santa has brought them. Why not schedule some family fun prior to the big day? December is bursting with ideas for festive days out, ranging from light trails to Christmas movie drive-ins and winter fairgrounds. Make this season one to remember with one of the following events.Illuminated trails Cheer up dark, wintry nights by running through rainbow tunnels or by watching perfectly choreographed bulbs twinkle beneath old trees on a sound and lights trail....
‘The worst organised concert I’ve ever been to’: Steve Lacy show leaves fans panicked after ‘stampede’ to get in
A Steve Lacy concert has left fans feeling traumatised after they experienced a “stampede“ to enter the venue.The sold-out concert took place at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday 22 November.According to fans and videos on social media, there was a huge surge of people rushing to enter the gig after doors were opened at 7pm.Lacy is currently on the Australian leg of his world tour of his recent album, Gemini Rights.The event was originally taking place at the Forum but was moved to a bigger venue given the high demand. Fans had been queuing for hours prior...
Cardi B sees herself ‘eating biscuits’ with Princess Margaret after watching The Crown
Cardi B says she sees herself “smoking cigarettes and eating biscuits” with Princess Margaret after watching Netflix’s The Crown.On Thursday (24 November), the US rapper shared on Twitter that she had watched 13 episodes of the British drama so far.“Y’all wanna talk about The Crown?” Cardi B wrote.When a fan asked for her opinion on the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, which is a key storyline in the latest series, she replied: “I haven’t gotten there yet... I’m on episode 13”.The rapper added: “I like Princess Margaret... I can see me smokin’ cigarettes and eating biscuits wit...
