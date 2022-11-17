ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chase Claypool Practicing Patience with Bears Offense

By Gene Chamberlain
 3 days ago

There's no reason to be overly concerned with the lack of impact plays after two weeks says Bears WR Chase Claypool.

Chase Claypool has made very little impact in his first two Bears games but then again it's hard to make an impact by standing on the sidelines.

It's also tough when you're facing grabby defensive backs and there are officials looking the other way.

With eight targets, three receptions and 21 yards, the payback from the Bears' trade of a second-round pick for Claypool might appear behind schedule. The 19 plays from scrimmage for him last week indicated as much, too.

However, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says it isn't the case.

"Yeah, that's probably a more difficult question," Getsy said. "I think if you're watching us play, right, and you kind of see how the thing kind of flows, there's a lot of moving parts and we include a lot of people in what we do.

"And so I think it's just not as simple as like if you're watching some teams like, I'll just use my past history of like in 2014, we (Green Bay) lined up in 2x2 or 3x1 and you lined up Davante (Adams), Jordy (Nelson) and Randall (Cobb) and Aaron’s (Rodgers) your quarterback and that's it," Getsy said. "So if someone popped in that offense it would probably be a little easier because you just plug in place, where we just have a lot more moving parts as far as specifically one guy with the way we’re going right now to isolate–maybe is the best word–so he's having to learn a lot. And I mean he's done a tremendous job. To pick up as much as he's done in two weeks is pretty impressive, so I think the opportunities will just continue to grow. I think his role continues to grow and we're on the right track."

Part of the problem could be a more complex offense, or at least more complex than what Claypool has been used to running with Pittsburgh.

"It's just like an extended route tree from what I've had previous," Claypool said. "I think we do a lot of cool things here. A lot of things that play off of each other so you can be fun, creative."

There are no problems, says Claypool, but a good time to back this talk up might be Sunday against a Falcons team ranked last in the NFL against the pass.

"There's no frustration if that's the question. I feel great. The offense is putting up points. As long as we're scoring and stuff like that I'm in no rush."

Claypool put a score on how well he is doing learning the offense so far.

"I am nine out of 10," he said. "It was 8.5 the other day, so we're making progress."
Bears no doubt would rather see those numbers become apparent by what they see on game day than what the team sees at practice.

