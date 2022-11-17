Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wufe967.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates
A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
Contractor sent to county jail after ripping off Warrington man
A Lansdale contractor was sentenced to nine to 23 months in the county jail and ordered to repay almost $43,000 for incomplete work at four homes, including one in Warrington Township. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, had entered an open guilty plea in August to home improvement fraud, receiving advance payment...
local21news.com
Person from Berks County killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured. The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons. One of those killed was a person originally from...
local21news.com
Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 4 to 8 years behind bar for unlawful contact with minors
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz sex offender arrested by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) pleaded guilty to six counts Friday in Lancaster County Court, officials say. 55-year-old Sean Deemer, of the 500 block of Golden Street, was sentenced to four to eight years in...
Pa. sanitation worker shot and killed on the job identified
A sanitation worker, who was shot several times and killed while on the job Friday morning, has been identified. The 35-year-old worker revealed to be Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed outside of the Lincoln High School campus in Philadelphia, according to 6ABC. Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement with...
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
phillyvoice.com
Norristown man allegedly beat up his pregnant girlfriend, killing their unborn baby
A Norristown man who allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in August has been charged with murder in the death of the couple's unborn child, whose heartbeat could not be detected in the days after the attack, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Robert Wiley, 24, allegedly punched, kicked and strangled his girlfriend...
Crime Fighters: FBI investigating at least 9 armed robberies at Philadelphia Rite Aid stores
One of the locations, on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, has been targeted at least four times.
wufe967.com
FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three “serial armed robbers” who allegedly committed nine robberies at Rite Aid’s around Philadelphia. According to the FBI, the robberies took place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10...
Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate
The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
southjerseyobserver.com
Wanted! Do You Know Where Cesar Sanchez Is?
Cesar Sanchez is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first degree narcotics and weapons charges. He has been wanted since September 26, 2019. Sanchez is described as a 6’4″, 32-year-old Hispanic male...
Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair shooting identified
A Philadelphia sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in the Mayfair section of the city.
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating fatal shooting
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night. On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a...
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
Democrat, 2 Republicans named impeachment managers for Krasner's upcoming trial
Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler named three impeachment managers for the upcoming trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. All three are attorneys.
Comments / 0