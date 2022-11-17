Read full article on original website
Police make assault arrest in dispute between family members in Fairhope subdivision
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are currently investigating an assault in the D’estrehan subdivision. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members. The victim was transported to the hospital where they are in critical condition. The offender is currently in custody at Fairhope...
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending
LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
Foley PD using "Support Services" civilian team to ease pressure on officers amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Foley Police Department is getting creative to combat the national law enforcement hiring shortage by creating a new civilian Support Services team, which can fill in when sworn officers aren't needed. Finding good help is tough these days, whether you're with a private business...
Fairhope man killed in single-vehicle crash
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairhope man on Saturday. 21-year-old Cameron Buchanan was driving down Ingleside Avenue, one mile south of Fairhope, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Buchanan was...
Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
Woman travels from Texas to support Men Against Violence Walk in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Dozens of men gathered in Downtown Mobile Saturday to no longer talk the talk but walk the walk - in hopes to end the deadly violence that our community faces. Officer john young who directed the event stepped out of his uniform along with many...
Three Mobile Co. Principals honored by Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We have some big congratulations tonight for three local principals. Blount High School's Jerome Woods was named district 1 high school principal of the year. And Scarborough Middle School's Rashad Stallworth got the same award for middle school. Finally, Wilmer Elementary's Timothy Dollar was named...
Mobile to consider ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile will consider a new ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city. Councilmembers Carroll, Small, Daves, and Gregory sponsored the ordinance, which appears on the Tuesday Nov 22 2022 City Council agenda.
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
Baldwin County students selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne high, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
Be a part of Dumas Wesley Community Center's Annual Toy Store
For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us...
Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
