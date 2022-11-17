ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending

LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
LILLIAN, AL
WPMI

Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Fairhope man killed in single-vehicle crash

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairhope man on Saturday. 21-year-old Cameron Buchanan was driving down Ingleside Avenue, one mile south of Fairhope, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Buchanan was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Baldwin County students selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne high, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Be a part of Dumas Wesley Community Center's Annual Toy Store

For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy