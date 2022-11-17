Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa beekeepers make extra money by taking their bees to California for the winter to pollinate almond trees, but that work is literally drying up with the drought on the West Coast. “Some of the old orchards are being torn out,” said Phil...
KIMT
DNR says deer harvest numbers are down in Minnesota
KIMT NEWS 3 - With the "fire arm" season over for deer, the Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources is reporting deer harvest numbers are down. Deer harvest numbers are down 11 percent compared to last year and 17 percent compared to the five year average. Contributing factors to the decrease...
KIMT
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with over 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. Extreme snowfall "will produce near zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and may...
Comments / 0