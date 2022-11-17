Richmond County deputies charge man with stealing food, clothes

ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is facing several misdemeanor larceny charges for allegedly stealing food and clothes.

According to warrants, 28-year-old Jamie Lee Ledwell stole a honey bun on Nov. 1, a box of cereal and gallon of milk on Nov. 2, and various clothing items and two packs of diapers on Nov. 9.

The retail establishments Ledwell is accused of stealing from are not listed on the warrants.

Ledwell is also accused of failing to stop and comply with a deputy’s commands.

He is charged with four counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of resisting a public officer.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail on Nov. 9 where he remained Thursday evening under a $10,000 secured bond.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Ledwell was most recently convicted in October 2021 on two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

He served two months behind bars in 2020 following a conviction on three counts of resisting a public officer.

In 2016, Ledwell was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child and breaking and entering in Richmond County, as well as felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle in Robeson County.

He was initially given probation on all charges, but that was revoked the following year when he was convicted of failing to register a change of address, resulting in a yearlong incarceration.

He went back to prison in July of 2018 on a post-release revocation and the following month was convicted of obstructing justice.

Records show Ledwell served three months in 2019 on a reimprison violation and nearly six months on another post-release revocation.

Ledwell’s first conviction was for driving while impaired in 2015.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.