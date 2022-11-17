ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County deputies charge man with stealing food, clothes

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgbmQ_0jEyvV2s00

ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is facing several misdemeanor larceny charges for allegedly stealing food and clothes.

According to warrants, 28-year-old Jamie Lee Ledwell stole a honey bun on Nov. 1, a box of cereal and gallon of milk on Nov. 2, and various clothing items and two packs of diapers on Nov. 9.

The retail establishments Ledwell is accused of stealing from are not listed on the warrants.

Ledwell is also accused of failing to stop and comply with a deputy’s commands.

He is charged with four counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of resisting a public officer.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail on Nov. 9 where he remained Thursday evening under a $10,000 secured bond.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Ledwell was most recently convicted in October 2021 on two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

He served two months behind bars in 2020 following a conviction on three counts of resisting a public officer.

In 2016, Ledwell was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child and breaking and entering in Richmond County, as well as felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle in Robeson County.

He was initially given probation on all charges, but that was revoked the following year when he was convicted of failing to register a change of address, resulting in a yearlong incarceration.

He went back to prison in July of 2018 on a post-release revocation and the following month was convicted of obstructing justice.

Records show Ledwell served three months in 2019 on a reimprison violation and nearly six months on another post-release revocation.

Ledwell’s first conviction was for driving while impaired in 2015.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 10

Donna Hinson
3d ago

This lost Soul needs the love and prayers from his brothers and sisters in Christ but we are all so busy we choose to not extend our hearts let alone our hands I'm sorry Father for being this way as well 😔

Reply(1)
9
Deanna Reaves
3d ago

Douglas he was obviously in need of these items. Anyone that knows him or if he reads this article I would like to send him something

Reply
7
Charlene Maready
3d ago

This is a joke, we can feed that young man, Go after the dealers. This makes the sheriff's office look bad . Dealers cops not the hungry

Reply
6
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Four arrested on drug charges

GIBSON — A search warrant Monday has led to the arrest of four people. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted on a home on Frances Road. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, stolen firearms and a stolen ATV.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy