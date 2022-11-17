ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Unusual Dry Spell in Western Washington, But Rain May Be on the Way

Seattle is on an unusual streak. Saturday marked the region's 12th straight dry day, a run that included what is typically the wettest day of the year. According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, Nov. 19 has seen rain 95 out of 128 years (that's 74%), making it the "wettest day in Seattle weather records." But this year, the date, a Saturday, came and went without showers.
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

Air Stagnation Alert Means “No Burn Day” For E. Washington

An Air Stagnation Advisory has made today a “No Burn” day for Eastern Washington. The Department of Ecology says the daily burn decision for Ecology-regulated counties is determined by the regional office responsible for the county in question. The Eastern Regional Office in Spokane is responsible for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages were reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds moved into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages.
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Orthopaedic Associates New Podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter is a Step Above the Rest

Our feet put up with a lot and when problems arise, it’ll stop you in your tracks…literally. Most of us don’t think much about our tarsals, metatarsals, and phalanges but foot pain is incredibly common and, in many cases, totally treatable. Don’t suffer longer than you have to. Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) specializes in general orthopaedics, sports medicine, neurosurgery, joint replacement and issues of the spine, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, hip, knee, foot and ankle. Starting December 1, 2022, they’ll add podiatrist Dr. Amy Winter to their team so patients can enjoy total continuity of care.
OLYMPIA, WA
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
SALEM, OR

