KTLA

Disney ‘blindsided’ Bob Chapek after rehiring former CEO Bob Iger

A new report from CNBC indicates that Bob Chapek was “blindsided” by the Walt Disney Co. board’s decision to rehire former CEO, Bob Iger. The company contacted Iger about becoming the CEO again on Friday after receiving complaints from senior leadership that Chapek was not fit to do his job. One of those complaints came […]
Cheddar News

Casket Company Black Friday Deal Looks to Prep Customers for the Inevitable

"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. CEO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...

