Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
Seven area schools on state’s ‘failing schools’ list; Dallas County has ‘work to do,’ Sampson says
Seven area schools – four Dallas County schools and three Selma City schools – are on the state’s list of “failing schools.”. Schools are listed as “failing” when they are on the bottom 6% of standardized test scores in the state for reading, English and math. This year, 79 state schools met the criteria for “failing schools.” Seventy-five schools were on the list in 2021.
selmasun.com
Montgomery McDonald's employee among others recognized at ceremony
An employee of the Murphy Family Restaurants of Montgomery McDonald's was recognized along with others during an awards ceremony at the Nashville Field Office Mid-Managers 2022 Summit. According to a press release there were more than 500 employees from 13 midwestern and southeastern states at the ceremony. “We could not...
selmasun.com
California tattoo artist raising money for Selma LGBTQ nonprofit
An Oakland, Calif., tattoo artist is raising money for the Selma-based LGBTQ nonprofit Knights and Orchids Society. In a story in the Bay Area Reporter, nonbinary tattoo artist Cedre Csillagi talks about his fundraising effort he started six months ago amid a flurry of anti-transgender legislation being passed across the country to somehow benefit LGBTQ people in Southern states where the bulk of the transphobic bills were being adopted.
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
selmasun.com
Michael Johnson Foundation hosts annual veterans breakfast
The Michael David Johnson Foundation hosted its annual Veterans Recognition Breakfast last Nov. 10 at Arts Revive. It was well attended and enjoyed by all. Veterans were honored and treated with a full-course breakfast that included shrimp and grits, eggs, bacon, biscuits, fruit, coffee, juice, and water. Highlights of the event were drawing for gifts and certificates from different businesses in the community, and special recognition of Sheriff Michael Granthum and Michael Johnson's dad, Sam Johnson. Superintendent of Dallas County Schools, Col. Anthony Sampson, was the guest speaker. The Department of Veterans Affairs, Cahaba Mental Health, and Alabama Legal Services were vendors. Thanks to all of the Selma businesses who contributed or donated and to Dr. Constance Hendricks and her sorority for participating.
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum
A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission to apply for state grant for bullet proof vests; votes to look for private auditors
The Perry County Commission voted to apply for a grant to purchase bullet proof vests for the Sheriff’s Department. . At their Nov. 7 meeting, the commission voted to apply for a $24,000 ADECA grant to purchase bullet proof vests and other equipment for the Sheriff’s Department.
wbrc.com
TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some animal shelters across the country are filling up with pets amid inflation. “Dog food and those things have gone up in price,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society. “Vet care is more expensive, it is for us, so it has to be in the home environment.”
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Woman Killed in Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a Montgomery County woman. State troopers say 34-year-old Jennifer Menefee of Ramer was driving an SUV that left the road, hit a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at about 10:03PM...
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road. • Theft was reported on Rivercrest Drive. • Theft was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on McDonald Drive. Nov. 9. • Theft was reported on Main Street. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Comments / 0