The Michael David Johnson Foundation hosted its annual Veterans Recognition Breakfast last Nov. 10 at Arts Revive. It was well attended and enjoyed by all. Veterans were honored and treated with a full-course breakfast that included shrimp and grits, eggs, bacon, biscuits, fruit, coffee, juice, and water. Highlights of the event were drawing for gifts and certificates from different businesses in the community, and special recognition of Sheriff Michael Granthum and Michael Johnson's dad, Sam Johnson. Superintendent of Dallas County Schools, Col. Anthony Sampson, was the guest speaker. The Department of Veterans Affairs, Cahaba Mental Health, and Alabama Legal Services were vendors. Thanks to all of the Selma businesses who contributed or donated and to Dr. Constance Hendricks and her sorority for participating.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO