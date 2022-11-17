Read full article on original website
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
“Feed your Neighbor” Food Drive aims to help families in need
Ahead of thanksgiving, people are trying to make a difference for families struggling to put food on the table. Volunteers collected non-perishable food, and cash as part of the annual ‘Feed your Neighbor’ food drive.The Costco Store in Colchester and the Hannaford store in Plattsburgh served as donation sites.Officials says food insecurity is increasing. And […]
Christmas tree donated to Church St Marketplace
The long-awaited giant Christmas tree finally arrived to Church Street's top block, but not without transportation challenges. Before the iconic tree could be put up, it was hauled all the way from South Burlington.
WCAX
Holiday cheer returns to Church Street
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café. Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. ‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon
May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, November 19
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Do you want to get into backcountry skiing? Check out the Backcountry Primer at Mad River Glen today to learn the basics. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Waitsfield, this workshop will prepare you for the wilderness. Organizers say it’s a great way to learn, or refresh yourself on, the fundamentals.
mynbc5.com
Vermont seniors in Essex receive special Thanksgiving meal
ESSEX, Vt. — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, communities across the region are doing their best to make sure everybody can enjoy the holiday. On Friday, the Essex Parks and Recreation Department hosted its third annual Thanksgiving Meal for Essex Seniors. The event is made possible by...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
WCAX
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
vermontjournal.com
BRACC under new leadership
REGION – The Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) is pleased to announce the revival of its organization now operating in full-swing under new leadership this year. BRACC’s new Projects Coordinator, Lauren Ingersoll, graduated from UVM in 2015 with a degree in Community Development and Applied Economics and has since been living in Andover, Vt. She’s worked throughout the Southern Vermont region, developing websites for small businesses, building relationships with towns, planning local events, and implementing community projects. Lauren brings to the table her experience working for the Springfield Restorative Justice Center, her knowledge of substance use prevention, her project management skills, and her digital marketing expertise.
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
WCAX
Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Thursday, the world will meet the next generation of professional Santas. The “Santa Camp” documentary explores the training that happens during the summer in the woods of New Hampshire to teach Santas and Mrs. Clauses how to bring holiday cheer.
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule
The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
VSP: Vermonters smash house window, make threats
A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.
WCAX
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
