Addison County, VT

WCAX

Holiday cheer returns to Church Street

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café. Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. ‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon

May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, November 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Do you want to get into backcountry skiing? Check out the Backcountry Primer at Mad River Glen today to learn the basics. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Waitsfield, this workshop will prepare you for the wilderness. Organizers say it’s a great way to learn, or refresh yourself on, the fundamentals.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont seniors in Essex receive special Thanksgiving meal

ESSEX, Vt. — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, communities across the region are doing their best to make sure everybody can enjoy the holiday. On Friday, the Essex Parks and Recreation Department hosted its third annual Thanksgiving Meal for Essex Seniors. The event is made possible by...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
STOWE, VT
vermontjournal.com

BRACC under new leadership

REGION – The Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) is pleased to announce the revival of its organization now operating in full-swing under new leadership this year. BRACC’s new Projects Coordinator, Lauren Ingersoll, graduated from UVM in 2015 with a degree in Community Development and Applied Economics and has since been living in Andover, Vt. She’s worked throughout the Southern Vermont region, developing websites for small businesses, building relationships with towns, planning local events, and implementing community projects. Lauren brings to the table her experience working for the Springfield Restorative Justice Center, her knowledge of substance use prevention, her project management skills, and her digital marketing expertise.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Thursday, the world will meet the next generation of professional Santas. The “Santa Camp” documentary explores the training that happens during the summer in the woods of New Hampshire to teach Santas and Mrs. Clauses how to bring holiday cheer.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule

The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
STOWE, VT

