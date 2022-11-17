ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

1

WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
CHESTER, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
WINOOSKI, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Q97.9

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Vermont values come shining through

If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for

We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

