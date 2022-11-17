Read full article on original website
Two Degree Difference: Fastest warming season in Vermont
In this week's Two Degree Difference we explore the four very different seasons and which ones are warming the fastest in Vermont.
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant to expand, under national push to strengthen food supply chain
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — More than $200 million in grant money is flowing to meat and poultry processing facilities nationwide, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to strengthen the nation’s food system and boost job creation in rural America. Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing in Ferrisburgh received...
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
Ice Castles in New Hampshire to open with ice bar, snow tubing
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are getting ready to open for the season. Tickets will be available for purchase ahead of time starting Nov. 28. However, the season doesn’t typically begin until January. The Ice Castles stay open through February and March, according to the website. The giant...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
3 New England States Let You Officiate Weddings Without Any Training or Certificates
Did you know this? I just found out that some New England states allow you to get a one-day license without that whole "being ordained" thing, so that you can perform a wedding ceremony. Planning that special day to be as personalized as possible has taken many turns for couples...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through
If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
