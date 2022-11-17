ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Power 93.7 WBLK

A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WMUR.com

Will New Hampshire's winter be cold, snowy? Some trends give clues

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Winter is fast approaching, but will New Hampshire experience a lot of snow and cold, or will it be milder than usual?. Last winter was pretty tame for most people, but it came with its fair share of ups and downs. It seemed like meteorologists were talking about freezing rain and ice every week in December, while a snowstorm in late January created blizzard conditions along the Seacoast.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS News

Spam turns 85 years old

Spam, the Minnesota meat product that exploded in popularity during WWII, is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To date, the company has produced more than 9 billion cans of spiced ham. Elise Preston has more.
MINNESOTA STATE
NY1

New York's largest offshore wind farm takes key step

New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Maine Monitor

Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
MAINE STATE
CBS News

The Wyoming Honor Farm: Where prisoners learn to train wild horses

There are more than 75,000 wild horses roaming public land in the west. "Wild horses" are the descendants of domesticated horses, the first brought here by Spanish explorers 500 years ago. By 1971, their numbers were dwindling and Congress stepped in, passing a law to protect this romantic fragment of our history. it worked almost too well. Today, federal land managers say the number of wild horses is nearly three times what it should be – and left unchecked, their population can double every 5 years. So, when we heard about a program in Wyoming designed to rein in the wild horses – and an unlikely group of men – we headed west.
WYOMING STATE
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Headlines: Annmarie Timmins

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the possible NH Statehouse culture after the election, the insurance ‘family glitch,’ and the new forensic hospital. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/16/family-glitch-fix-makes-thousands-of-granite-staters-newly-qualified-for-cheaper-insurance/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/forensic-hospital-on-track-but-over-budget/
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
96.1 The Breeze

Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws

A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
foxbaltimore.com

Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
MARYLAND STATE
Fairfax Times

Relic hunter showcases finds at Bull Run Battlefield Museum

History is all around us, but most people don’t know what they are looking for. Jon Hickox, owner of the Winery at Bull Run, not only knows where to look, he knows how to look. Hickox began hunting for relics when he was in middle school. He still tries...
CBS News

