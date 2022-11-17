Read full article on original website
Related
Hough punter Owen Fehr offered by ECU
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School punter Owen Fehr received an offer from East Carolina on Friday. Fehr tweeted that ECU extended the offer after a conversation with Tim Daoust, special teams coordinator for the Pirates. As a senior this season, Fehr has punted the ball 25 times and...
WITN
ECU football suffers loss to Houston on Senior Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senior day for ECU football as the Pirates hosted Houston for the final home game of the season. A special group of seniors full of locals like Aaron Jarman, Shaundre Mims, Avery Jones and of course qb1 Holton Ahlers. In the first quarter Houston would strike...
WITN
Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college. Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Whiteville beats Bears on late field goal
WHITEVILLE – Hertford County saw a 24-7 lead evaporate in the second half as Whiteville scored the game’s final 18 points, to include a field goal with under one minute to play, to defeat the Bears, 25-24, here tonight (Friday) in the third round of the state Class 2A playoffs.
Tarboro had to overcome Riverside's stall in the first half: HSOT Postgame
Riverside came into the third round against Tarboro with a plan to keep the ball out of the Vikings' hands, but HighSchoolOT's Ryan Jones explains how Tarboro was able to pull away in the second half.
Tarboro pulls away from Riverside, advances to fourth round
Tarboro, N.C. — (1) Tarboro is back in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs after beating (8) Riverside-Martin on Friday night, 34-14. After taking a 6-0 lead on a 66-yard run by Mason Satterfield in the first quarter, the Vikings found themselves...
Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
Parade preview: Goldsboro High School Marching Band
For the first time since the 1990s, the Marching Cougars will be part of the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
WITN
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
WITN
High school students feel they have start prepping now for their prospective careers
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN hosted a booth at a high school career fair and was told by students, that they feel the pressure more now, more than ever when it comes to thinking about their future. Southside High School gave students an opportunity to ask employees in various professions...
WITN
Two Tar-Pamlico sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The November results are in for the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico have failed. Sound Rivers says Port Terminal in Greenville and Havens Gardens in Washington failed the recreational water-quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Jill Howell, Sound...
WITN
Craven Community College hosts the Explorations in the Arts concert series
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A community college in the east is hosting a night to showcase local talents in new ways. Craven Community College is hosting the 2022-23 Explorations in the Arts concert series this evening. The concert will feature New Bern musicians Simon Spalding, and Tracey Brenneman, as well...
NC’s MrBeast is the world’s most popular YouTuber. He’s sharing his techniques at ECU.
He’s buried himself alive, ridden a Ferris wheel for 1,000 laps and built a working car out of Legos. Now he’s offering tips in an online class.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WITN
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to celebrate now mortgage-free homeowners
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of people here in the East are celebrating after making an important final payment on their homes. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County says that seven homeowners have made their last mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the...
Comments / 0