Greenville, NC

WRAL News

Hough punter Owen Fehr offered by ECU

Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School punter Owen Fehr received an offer from East Carolina on Friday. Fehr tweeted that ECU extended the offer after a conversation with Tim Daoust, special teams coordinator for the Pirates. As a senior this season, Fehr has punted the ball 25 times and...
WITN

ECU football suffers loss to Houston on Senior Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senior day for ECU football as the Pirates hosted Houston for the final home game of the season. A special group of seniors full of locals like Aaron Jarman, Shaundre Mims, Avery Jones and of course qb1 Holton Ahlers. In the first quarter Houston would strike...
WITN

Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college. Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Whiteville beats Bears on late field goal

WHITEVILLE – Hertford County saw a 24-7 lead evaporate in the second half as Whiteville scored the game’s final 18 points, to include a field goal with under one minute to play, to defeat the Bears, 25-24, here tonight (Friday) in the third round of the state Class 2A playoffs.
WRAL News

Tarboro pulls away from Riverside, advances to fourth round

Tarboro, N.C. — (1) Tarboro is back in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs after beating (8) Riverside-Martin on Friday night, 34-14. After taking a 6-0 lead on a 66-yard run by Mason Satterfield in the first quarter, the Vikings found themselves...
WNCT

Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WITN

Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
WITN

Two Tar-Pamlico sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The November results are in for the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico have failed. Sound Rivers says Port Terminal in Greenville and Havens Gardens in Washington failed the recreational water-quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Jill Howell, Sound...
