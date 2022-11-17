Read full article on original website
"She Should Be Arrested" - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto Platform
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residents
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For Fraud
padailypost.com
Simitian: New county CEO was ‘obvious and excellent choice’ and process was ‘within the norms’
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian of Palo Alto said he voted to make County Council James Williams the county CEO without community engagement because that’s how the county and other counties have selected their top executives. The five supervisors voted to give Williams the top job on Oct....
calmatters.network
Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats
Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Planning Commission alternate member Kashef Qaadri have secured the first and second seats for the City Council, beating out former planning commissioner Lynna Do in the general election. With the three candidates vying for two at-large positions on the council, Josey led the way...
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
calmatters.network
Zone 7 adopts 5.5% annual water rate increases through 2026
Pleasanton is set to see a 5.5% rise in the annual rates for wholesale water services from the Zone 7 Water Agency for each of the next four years after its Board of Directors voted 5-2 to approve the price increase last week. Intended to help fund water treatment efforts...
Hayward city council member Aisha Wahab becomes 1st Muslim, Afghan American elected to CA senate
In a historic election, Aisha Wahab has become the first Muslim and Afghan American to be elected to the California State Senate.
thesfnews.com
Homeless Shelter Accused Of Mishandling Public Money
SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco non-profit dedicated to helping eradicate homelessness is accused of mishandling public money, housing and shelters for the population that they serve. The City’s Controller’s Office released an audit on Thursday, November 17, titled “The City Must Determine Whether United Council of Human Services Should Continue...
San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again
San Jose’s Vietnamese residents hope to see a strong advocate in a newly elected official, after lacking representation on the city council since 2020. District 7, with its sizable Vietnamese American population, is set to watch Councilmember-elect Bien Doan take his spot on the dais come January. Doan will be the fifth Vietnamese American councilmember in the city’s history to represent a community that makes up more than 10.6% of the city’s population.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers
Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
Paradise Post
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
sunflower-alliance.org
Sign Petition to Stop OAK Expansion
The Port of Oakland is proposing 17 new gates at the Oakland Airport, and a Draft Environmental Impact Report will be released in the first quarter of 2023. Please sign this petition to the Port of Oakland Board of Commissioners and relevant elected officials to voice your concerns about this proposed contribution to climate breakdown and environmental injustice. More flights equal more pollution, more global warming emissions, and more noise. See a list of supporting organizations here and learn more at www.stopOAKexpansion.org.
kalw.org
Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race
The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
Community groups see Pamela Price win as force for change in Alameda Co. District Attorney office
Many community groups say Pamela Price's win in the Alameda County District Attorney's race against veteran prosecutor Terry Wiley, signals that big changes are ahead.
calmatters.network
PUSD's Measure I clinches victory with better than 57% of the vote
After nearly two weeks of counting eligible vote-by-mail ballots, Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I came from behind and was able to receive more than the 55% of votes needed to pass. As it stands the $395 million general obligation bond that will go toward funding for school facility...
iheart.com
The city by the bay has some free money
Wonder no more why entry level jobs are not being filled. One egregious example is in San Franciso. Tax dollars are being used to guarantee income to certain transgender recipients. The brainchild of the mayor, London Breed is to give away a 1200-dollar a month stipend to stave off financial...
San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns
About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Sheng Thao now leading in Oakland's mayor race, Pamela Price declares victory as Alameda Co. DA
Loren Taylor has been in the lead in the Oakland mayor's race lead since election night on Nov. 8, but Sheng Thao has been closing the gap. Meanwhile, Pamela Price has claimed victory in the historic race for Alameda County district attorney.
NBC Bay Area
Alameda County Announces Pamela Price as Next District Attorney
Alameda County voters have elected a new district attorney for the first time in 37 years. The county's Department of Elections confirmed Friday that 53 percent of the votes for district attorney were in favor of Pamela Price, who will replace incumbent Nancy O'Malley. Price, a longtime civil rights attorney,...
KQED
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
calmatters.network
Gunfire reported at Stanford Shopping Center, rounds hit restaurant and empty car
Palo Alto police are investigating a gunshot incident where a person fired at least two rounds from a car, striking a window at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and the window of an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot at Stanford Shopping Center, police said. On Monday, Nov. 21, police received...
