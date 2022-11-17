ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

calmatters.network

Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats

Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Planning Commission alternate member Kashef Qaadri have secured the first and second seats for the City Council, beating out former planning commissioner Lynna Do in the general election. With the three candidates vying for two at-large positions on the council, Josey led the way...
DUBLIN, CA
Mission Local

When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines

Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Zone 7 adopts 5.5% annual water rate increases through 2026

Pleasanton is set to see a 5.5% rise in the annual rates for wholesale water services from the Zone 7 Water Agency for each of the next four years after its Board of Directors voted 5-2 to approve the price increase last week. Intended to help fund water treatment efforts...
PLEASANTON, CA
thesfnews.com

Homeless Shelter Accused Of Mishandling Public Money

SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco non-profit dedicated to helping eradicate homelessness is accused of mishandling public money, housing and shelters for the population that they serve. The City’s Controller’s Office released an audit on Thursday, November 17, titled “The City Must Determine Whether United Council of Human Services Should Continue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again

San Jose’s Vietnamese residents hope to see a strong advocate in a newly elected official, after lacking representation on the city council since 2020. District 7, with its sizable Vietnamese American population, is set to watch Councilmember-elect Bien Doan take his spot on the dais come January. Doan will be the fifth Vietnamese American councilmember in the city’s history to represent a community that makes up more than 10.6% of the city’s population.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers

Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
RICHMOND, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

Sign Petition to Stop OAK Expansion

The Port of Oakland is proposing 17 new gates at the Oakland Airport, and a Draft Environmental Impact Report will be released in the first quarter of 2023. Please sign this petition to the Port of Oakland Board of Commissioners and relevant elected officials to voice your concerns about this proposed contribution to climate breakdown and environmental injustice. More flights equal more pollution, more global warming emissions, and more noise. See a list of supporting organizations here and learn more at www.stopOAKexpansion.org.
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Sheng Thao apparent winner in Oakland mayor’s race

The 37-year old Asian American took a lead in the balloting after 23,000 ballots were tabulated Friday, giving her a 680-vote lead over Councilman Loren Taylor. With about 2,000 ballots throughout Alameda County – a fraction of those from Oakland – remaining to be counted, Thao has 50.3 percent of the vote against 49.7 percent for Taylor in ranked choice voting. More than 124,000 ballots were cast.
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

PUSD's Measure I clinches victory with better than 57% of the vote

After nearly two weeks of counting eligible vote-by-mail ballots, Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I came from behind and was able to receive more than the 55% of votes needed to pass. As it stands the $395 million general obligation bond that will go toward funding for school facility...
PLEASANTON, CA
iheart.com

The city by the bay has some free money

Wonder no more why entry level jobs are not being filled. One egregious example is in San Franciso. Tax dollars are being used to guarantee income to certain transgender recipients. The brainchild of the mayor, London Breed is to give away a 1200-dollar a month stipend to stave off financial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County Announces Pamela Price as Next District Attorney

Alameda County voters have elected a new district attorney for the first time in 37 years. The county's Department of Elections confirmed Friday that 53 percent of the votes for district attorney were in favor of Pamela Price, who will replace incumbent Nancy O'Malley. Price, a longtime civil rights attorney,...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

