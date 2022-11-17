ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Week 11 injury report: Cole Kmet, David Montgomery return to practice on Thursday

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears (3-7) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6), where there are some notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 11 matchup against the Falcons, the Bears have a few notable starters listed on the injury report. But there was some encouraging news coming out of their second practice of the week.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
  • OL Teven Jenkins (hip)
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)
  • WR N’Keal Harry (illness)
  • S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

It’s not looking good for Teven Jenkins heading into Week 11. Jenkins didn’t practice for the second straight day as he continues to battle a hip injury that held him out of last Sunday’s game. If Jenkins can’t go, it’ll be Michael Schofield once again getting the starting nod. Al-Quadin Muhammad remains sidelined with a knee injury, and he hasn’t practiced in almost two full weeks. The Bears signed veteran Taco Charlton to help jumpstart the pass rush, and he could see plenty of reps if Muhammad can’t go. N’Keal Harry also missed practice with an illness and Dane Cruikshank was a no-go as he battles a hamstring injury.

Limited

Quinn Harris/Getty Images
  • TE Cole Kmet (thigh)
  • CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

There was some encouraging news as two starters returned to practice on Thursday. Cole Kmet, who suffered a thigh injury in Sunday’s loss to the Lions, didn’t practice Wednesday. But he was a limited participant on Thursday, a good sign for his status for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons. Then there’s Kindle Vildor, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury. After not practicing, Vildor returned in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Full participation

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
  • RB David Montgomery (personal)
  • CB Kyler Gordon (knee)

After missing Wednesday’s practice due to a personal reason, David Montgomery was a full participant on Thursday. Which is good news considering Khalil Herbert is on injured reserve with a hip injury. Rookie Kyler Gordon was also a full participant in practice. He was limited on Wednesday as he deals with a knee injury.

