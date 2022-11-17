Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bigcountry1077.com
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks
Hartley, Ia (KICD) – Next up on our Girls Basketball Previews is the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks. Last year, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn finished 7-16 and 1-9 in the War Eagle Conference where they placed 11th. It is a new era though for Hawks basketball as Jen Van Otterloo steps in to the head coach position.
bigcountry1077.com
Sports Schedule: 11/21/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for Sports. In Girls Basketball today Emmetsburg visits Western Christian in Hull and Sioux Central will host Remsen St. Mary’s. In College Basketball, the Iowa Men will host Omaha at 7:00. In Twin Cities Sports the Minnesota...
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer’s Very Own Axe Throwing Business is Now Open
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The long-awaited Axe-throwing venue in Spencer is now open. Dan Jorgensen tells KICD News a projection system allows for variations of play. Kids are not only allowed – but encouraged. Axe-A-Holics is located next to the “By the Bucket” spaghetti restaurant at 331 11th...
bigcountry1077.com
Harriet Stevens, 94, of Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar
Services for 94-year-old Harriet Stevens of Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar, will be Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:30am at the United Church of Primghar. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7pm at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar.
bigcountry1077.com
Lucille Anderson, 93, of Curlew
Services for 93-year-old Lucille Anderson of Curlew will be Wednesday, November 23rd at 2 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at the church, two hours prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Weekly Health Update: Hospice Care
Spencer, IA (KICD)– November is at Nathional Hospice Month which recognizes the services and care offered for patients nearing the end of life and their families. Alana Clark is the director for Avera at Home of Spencer Hospital which provides the local hospice and home health services. She says there is a wide range of offerings available in what can be a very difficult time.
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Sheriff Addresses Supervisors About Jail Security System Update
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about updating the surveillance system in the jail. Raveling brought a representative from Accurate Controls, the company who installed the original system, with him to share estimates on the cost of upgrading. Prices were a little steep as it wasn’t just the cameras that needed updating.
Comments / 0