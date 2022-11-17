Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
calmatters.network
Zone 7 adopts 5.5% annual water rate increases through 2026
Pleasanton is set to see a 5.5% rise in the annual rates for wholesale water services from the Zone 7 Water Agency for each of the next four years after its Board of Directors voted 5-2 to approve the price increase last week. Intended to help fund water treatment efforts...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton council OKs quick-build bike lane project on segment of West Las Positas Boulevard
The Pleasanton City Council unanimously approved a quick-build pilot project last week that will create a protected bike lane on West Las Positas Boulevard between Hopyard Road and Hacienda Drive. Crews will begin work on painting the streets and installing plastic bollards — which are those short, vertical colored posts...
calmatters.network
Air district announces $5M in grants available to build electric vehicle charging stations
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
calmatters.network
Gunfire reported at Stanford Shopping Center, rounds hit restaurant and empty car
Palo Alto police are investigating a gunshot incident where a person fired at least two rounds from a car, striking a window at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and the window of an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot at Stanford Shopping Center, police said. On Monday, Nov. 21, police received...
calmatters.network
PUSD's Measure I clinches victory with better than 57% of the vote
After nearly two weeks of counting eligible vote-by-mail ballots, Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I came from behind and was able to receive more than the 55% of votes needed to pass. As it stands the $395 million general obligation bond that will go toward funding for school facility...
calmatters.network
Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats
Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Planning Commission alternate member Kashef Qaadri have secured the first and second seats for the City Council, beating out former planning commissioner Lynna Do in the general election. With the three candidates vying for two at-large positions on the council, Josey led the way...
calmatters.network
DA declines to file charges against driver in death of Alameda County supervisor
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan nearly one year ago, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Friday. Chan, 72, was walking her dog Maggie when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05...
calmatters.network
Marchand wins election in Livermore, back for second stint as mayor
After nine days of uncertainty since Election Night, John Marchand has declared victory as Livermore’s mayor-elect. Marchand will lead the city as mayor for the second time, having served in the position previously from 2011 through 2020. He was eligible to run for the post again after a two-year break in accordance with the city’s established regulations on term limits.
calmatters.network
Police: Car tied to Livermore sideshow impounded in Los Angeles area
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend impounded a car that was allegedly involved in a sideshow in Livermore last month. Livermore police highlighted the investigative breakthrough in a social media post, saying deputies in L.A. stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction on Saturday night. “The registered owner...
