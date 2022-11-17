ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Zone 7 adopts 5.5% annual water rate increases through 2026

Pleasanton is set to see a 5.5% rise in the annual rates for wholesale water services from the Zone 7 Water Agency for each of the next four years after its Board of Directors voted 5-2 to approve the price increase last week. Intended to help fund water treatment efforts...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Air district announces $5M in grants available to build electric vehicle charging stations

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area. The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.
calmatters.network

PUSD's Measure I clinches victory with better than 57% of the vote

After nearly two weeks of counting eligible vote-by-mail ballots, Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I came from behind and was able to receive more than the 55% of votes needed to pass. As it stands the $395 million general obligation bond that will go toward funding for school facility...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats

Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Planning Commission alternate member Kashef Qaadri have secured the first and second seats for the City Council, beating out former planning commissioner Lynna Do in the general election. With the three candidates vying for two at-large positions on the council, Josey led the way...
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

Marchand wins election in Livermore, back for second stint as mayor

After nine days of uncertainty since Election Night, John Marchand has declared victory as Livermore’s mayor-elect. Marchand will lead the city as mayor for the second time, having served in the position previously from 2011 through 2020. He was eligible to run for the post again after a two-year break in accordance with the city’s established regulations on term limits.
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Police: Car tied to Livermore sideshow impounded in Los Angeles area

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend impounded a car that was allegedly involved in a sideshow in Livermore last month. Livermore police highlighted the investigative breakthrough in a social media post, saying deputies in L.A. stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction on Saturday night. “The registered owner...
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy