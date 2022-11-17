Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Nov. 21
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Tomarrion Parker has committed to Clemson. Parker (2023) is a four-star EDGE that committed to Penn State this past June but de-committed in August. Penn State was in the top four for Parker after his de-commitment, with Clemson, Tennessee and Texas A&M the other three.
WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State
Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
VOTE: Penn State Player of the Rutgers Game
Saturday marked Penn State's final road game for the 2022 regular season. It was another game that saw a slow start for the Nittany Lions but ended up with Penn State steamrolling a so-called 'eastern rival.' The game was PSU's 16th consecutive win against Rutgers, which hasn't defeated PSU since the Reagan Administration in 1988. Since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014 Penn State has outscored Rutgers 268-49. So, yesterday the Lions scored more points (55) in one game than Rutgers has posted in nine games (49) against PSU as a Big Ten member.
Penn State’s place in AP college football rankings is unchanged after Rutgers victory
The Nittany Lions remain just outside the top 10 after defeating Rutgers 55-10.
nittanysportsnow.com
No Status Update yet on PSU WR Washington From HC Franklin
Penn State coach James Franklin gave no update on the status of receiver Parker Washington in his postgame press conference after the team’s 55-10 win over Rutgers Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey. Washington, who leads Penn State in receptions (46), yards (611) and yards per catch (13.3), didn’t travel...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: And Here’s to you, Mr. James Franklin
It didn’t break any records. There wasn’t a big ceremony on the field after. It didn’t happen before a packed Beaver Stadium against a big-time opponent. Instead, it happened at Rutgers, which isn’t big time. Like, at all. No, people won’t remember James Franklin’s 100th win...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Report Card for Win at Rutgers
Running Backs: A- Kaytron Allen rushed for 117 yards and a rushing touchdown, and Nick Singleton averaged 6.9 yards a carry. The duo combined for 20 carries for 179 yards a carry. That is an average of almost eight yards a carry between the two backs. I grade this an A- because of the Singleton fumble.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano pleads patience to fans after blowout loss to Penn State
On a night when Adam Korsak set the NCAA record for most career punts and punt yardage, the sixth-year senior, playing at home for the final time, was asked to assess how far the Rutgers program has come since he first arrived as a wide-eyed special teams player from Melbourne, Australia.
nittanysportsnow.com
Takeaways From Penn State’s 55-10 Win Over Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J.– Penn State decisively won its third consecutive game Saturday, beating Rutgers 55-10. Penn State outgained Rutgers 436-167 in total yardage, scored touchdowns in all three phases and gave some young players valuable playing time. Here are my five takeaways from Penn State’s win. PENN STATE’S DEFENSE...
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits
Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
Rutgers fans await the day when an SHI sellout will mean no tickets for Penn State fans
There was a Penn State game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. At least, that’s how many fans felt at Saturday’s home game for Rutgers — before, during and after a 55-10 loss to the No 11-ranked Nittany Lions. That’s certainly was the mindset Mary Ann Ronckovitz, a...
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction to Penn State’s Demolition of Rutgers
Penn State trialed twice in the first quarter, but dominated the rest of the game in its 55-10 win over Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, Saturday. The result didn’t surprise many. Penn State came in as three-score favorites and 30-2 all-time against Rutgers. Now, Penn State is 31-2 in...
nittanysportsnow.com
Gibson Brothers Flip Commitments to Penn State
Two of the most high-profile recruits from central Pennsylvania have decided to stay home and continue their wrestling careers at Penn State. Erik and Mason Gibson, both committed to Cornell, announced Saturday that they’ve decided to flip to Penn State. Erik signed his letter of intent last year to Cornell but was never listed on the roster this season. Mason is a member of the Class of 2024.
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits
Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Travel Roster at Rutgers: No Washington, Porter, Fashanu
Penn State’s travel roster for Rutgers is out. **Parker Washington is not on the roster. Penn State’s leading receiver will not play against Rutgers. **Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is not on the roster and will miss his second straight game. No. 9: QB Beau Pribula. No. 10 S...
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls to Michigan State, 7-3
After a dramatic 4-3 win Friday night, Penn State men’s hockey ended up splitting its two-game series with Michigan State, dropping the finale, 7-3, at Pegula Ice Arena Saturday night. Each team scored three goals in the first period. Michigan State (9-4-1, 5-2-1) kept up its scoring, scoring three...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 5: Off to Piscataway, N.J.
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s matchup against Rutgers this weekend and what’s to love … err, not to...
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
