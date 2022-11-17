Read full article on original website
Related
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
Comments / 0