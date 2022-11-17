Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Glitch Causes Frustration as Players Turn Invisible
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. As reported by PCGamesN, several players including YouTube user SuperEvan are sharing gameplay on Twitter (below) that shows them being shot and killed in Warzone 2, seemingly from nowhere, before the opponent's Kill Cam shows them standing in what should be plain sight.
IGN
How to Jump Higher in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Paldea is a big place; traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! These upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide focuses on how to make Koraidon/Miraidon jump higher.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Review in Progress
Two years after the original Call of Duty: Warzone dropped into the battle royale arena, its sequel, Warzone 2.0, has arrived with a new map and some enticing new game modes. Or at least, it would offer those things if network and server issues weren’t preventing me from playing a single full, clean match since its launch on Wednesday. That could just be the typical release window woes, and I’ll be holding off on my full scored review until things have had a chance to settle and I’ve played more, but anyone looking to dive in over the weekend should be prepared for a bumpy landing.
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
IGN
Endless Dungeon - Official OpenDev 2 'Second Chance' Trailer
Watch the trailer for the reveal that Endless Dungeon's second OpenDev is available now for the roguelite tactical action game. The second OpenDev focuses on co-op gameplay and adds new features, including turrets, beverages, a new hero, and more. In Endless Dungeon, set in the Endless universe, recruit a team...
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
Witcher 3 Next-Gen Release, Control 2 in Development, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update Release Date, to Control 2 being confirmed to be in development, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:34...
IGN
Evil West: 7 Essential Combat Tips To Get You Started
Evil West is a power-fantasy action game where you’ll be slaying demons and vampires in some of the most over-the-top video game combat we’ve seen in a while, but it’s not always as straight-forward as it looks. With a bevy of guns at your disposal and a slew of ways to steam-punch your enemies in oblivion , it can sometimes be a lot to take in. But don’t fret, we’ve compiled a list of essential tips and tricks to get you started off right!
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - False Dragon Titan
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we show how to find and defeat the Dragon Titan. It's a little tricky to find, so we start the video with an exact location of the mighty Dragon Titan. 00:00 Dragon Titan. 00:26 Dragon Titan Battle First Phase. 04:08 Dragon Titan...
IGN
Neural Cloud Brings Card Battles to the Girls’ Frontline Franchise
Neural Cloud is a sci-fi strategy card game that's set in the popular Girls' Frontline (GFL) franchise. You're tasked with building teams based around GFL's iconic Dolls—Androids designed for war, labor, and entertainment—and guiding them out of a ruined virtual world. The dystopian world of GFL is owned...
IGN
Sea of Thieves - Official Season Eight Content Update Video
Get a deep dive into what's coming in Sea of Thieves' Season 8, featuring on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat. The latest season also brings new locations to explore, the ability to earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare curses, and more. Check out the trailer to learn more about the rival factions, get a peek at rewards, and see what else you can expect from Season 8.
IGN
PSA: Steam Is Back Up [Update]
Update 11/18 3:45 pm PT: A half hour after the outage, Steam appears to be back online. Happy gaming!. Original Story: Steam appears to be down as users are reporting a sudden outage at the world’s largest PC games launcher and store. According to IGN’s sister site DownDetector, users...
IGN
City of Murals (aka The Come Up) - Official Trailer (2022)
Here's your look at the strange, colorful world of City of Murals, an upcoming cute and gross action-platformer rogue-lite game. City of Murals uses many Metroidvania elements, has multiple movement abilities, violent and non-violent game mechanics, and every time you die you level up.
IGN
Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome
Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome are two of the twelve Berserkers you can fight as an optional boss in God of War Ragnarok. One of three gravestones in Svartalfheim, Bodvar and Starolfr are two of the strongest Berserkers you can choose to face after getting the Hilt of of Skofnung. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating the Berserker Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome.
IGN
The Three Things That Needed to Happen in God of War Ragnarok, According to Cory Barlog
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. According to God of War 2018’s director Cory Barlog, the sequel God of War Ragnarok needed to have these three things, without fail. This article contains details from an interview in a special spoilercast episode of Beyond. Spoilers...
Comments / 0