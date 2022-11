This fall, we saw the return of Kwame Onwuachi. A James Beard Award winner who trained at Per Se and Eleven Madison Park, Onwuachi became known nationally for his now-defunct restaurant Kith and Kin in Washington, D.C., which was once named Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. The chef left Kith and Kin in 2020, wrote a memoir and a cookbook, and on Nov. 1 made a big splash back in his hometown of New York City with the new Tatiana, the dining centerpiece of the newly renovated David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO