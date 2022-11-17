Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
wrestlinginc.com
New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Championship changed hands during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion, though he had a little help. During the match, Moxley's mentor and fellow Combat Club stablemate William Regal turned heel and helped MJF win the title by giving him brass knuckles. This win tonight marks MJF's first title reign as the AEW World Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
wrestlinginc.com
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Owen Hart's Reaction After Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret "Hitman" Hart under controversial real-life circumstances to win the WWE Championship, stunned the pro wrestling world at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. Following the match, Hart left the company to join World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE. Opening up about that shocking night in Montreal, which took place 25 years ago this month, Michaels recalled the late Owen Hart's reaction after the infamous incident.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Has One Regret About The Shield's WWE Run
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose came together in 2012 to form one of wrestling's most formidable groups, The Shield. The trio ran roughshod over WWE for three years, until Rollins shockingly turned on Ambrose and Reigns, setting the group ablaze and putting them on a path for individual stardom.
wrestlinginc.com
The Interesting Relationship Between Jason David Frank And Professional Wrestling
Jason David Frank, best known for portraying the green — and later white — Power Ranger, Tommy Oliver, on the original "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" series, passed away on Saturday at the age of 49. The actor and MMA fighter leaves behind a legacy that has affected countless children across generations, but what some might not know is that Frank was also known as an avid fan of professional wrestling, and even came close to participating in a match just a few short years ago.
wrestlinginc.com
The Elite Share Footage Of Profane CM Punk Chant From AEW Full Gear
The Elite — Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — made their long-awaited return to AEW at Full Gear this past Saturday; this also marked their first appearance since All Out and the infamous media scrum that followed. Yet while they came out on the losing end against Death Triangle in seeking to regain the AEW Trios World Championship they were forced to vacate, it was apparent by the reception given to them by the fans that they had been missed. The same might not be able to be said about CM Punk, whose status with the company remains up in the air and who, as a result, was not a part of Full Gear in any capacity; his name certainly came up during the PPV in unflattering fashion. The Elite are eager to share that fact with you.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Cryptically Talks About How AEW Has Changed
The Elite are back in AEW. And they're not off to the best of starts, with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks' triumphant return being stimied by Death Triangle and a hammer, which Rey Fenix used to pin Omega and retain the AEW World Trios Championships for Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear. And it appears the loss, and the way he and the Bucks lost, has Omega thinking introspectively.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status
Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
wrestlinginc.com
The Young Bucks Confirm How Long They've Been Back With AEW
The Young Bucks are back on television, but Matt and Nick Jackson revealed Monday they've been back working with AEW for about a month now. Near the end of the latest episode of "Being The Elite," The Young Bucks opened up about their return to the squared circle and how long they've been back working with the promotion they helped found in 2019 alongside Cody Rhodes and investor Tony Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
What Tony Khan Told Eddie Kingston After AEW Rampage Ended
Over the past few weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been building to their third Full Gear pay-per-view, which takes place tonight. We've seen matches added to the card such as Luchasaurus versus Jungle Boy Jack Perry in a steel cage match, a high stakes rematch between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory, and an AEW World Championship bout between champion Jon Moxley and MJF. Prior to the pay-per-view, the Zero Hour pre-show takes place, including a big match that was announced on AEW's social media.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Post-Show Press Conference For Survivor Series
Survivor Series: WarGames is fast approaching as we head towards Saturday, and with both WarGames matches all but set, the WWE Universe will have even more to look forward to upon its conclusion. Earlier today, WWE announced they'll be holding a live press conference immediately following Survivor Series on Saturday. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and various superstars will be on hand to break down the night's action, though as of right now, there is very little officially booked for the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Confirms When He'll Stop Wrestling Full-Time
Bryan Danielson's time as a full-time wrestler may come to an end soon – but that won't be the last time you'll see him in a ring. Danielson has had an amazing and successful career in Ring of Honor, WWE, and now AEW. He's won numerous world championships and delivered classic matches, solidifying his status as one of the best technical wrestlers ever. But the 41-year-old knows he can't keep performing at this pace forever.
wrestlinginc.com
Fifth Man Joins Drew McIntyre & Brawling Brutes' WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown
It appears the reports of an injury keeping Kevin Owens out of Survivor Series were untrue. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee at a WWE live event last weekend, casting doubt over Owens' immediate in-ring future.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Dolla Opens Up About Feeling Shamed After WWE Release
A.J. Francis spent five years in the NFL before signing with WWE in 2020. Over a year later, he debuted on "NXT" as Top Dolla and became a member of Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The group was brought up to "SmackDown" rather quickly in the 2021 WWE Draft in October, however, WWE released all four members in November. While speaking to Ryan Satin on a recent episode of "Out of Character," Top Dolla reflected on how he felt when he received the devastating call.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Bids Farewell
It's been quite a bit since fans have seen Andrade El Idolo on their TV screens or in the ring. The missing AEW star was scheduled to take part in an independent show this past weekend but ultimately had to pull out after a minor illness, leading to AEW's Rey Fenix replacing him. But while Andrade recuperates, he's spending his time partaking in what may be his favorite pastime that isn't Lucha libre; cryptic social media posts.
Comments / 0