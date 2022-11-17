The Elite — Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — made their long-awaited return to AEW at Full Gear this past Saturday; this also marked their first appearance since All Out and the infamous media scrum that followed. Yet while they came out on the losing end against Death Triangle in seeking to regain the AEW Trios World Championship they were forced to vacate, it was apparent by the reception given to them by the fans that they had been missed. The same might not be able to be said about CM Punk, whose status with the company remains up in the air and who, as a result, was not a part of Full Gear in any capacity; his name certainly came up during the PPV in unflattering fashion. The Elite are eager to share that fact with you.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO