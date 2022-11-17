Read full article on original website
Related
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Is One Of The Best States For Independent Contractors
Need something done around the house? One of the easiest and most efficient ways is to hire an independent contractor. This offers flexibility and immediacy for people who want help with their projects large or small. Add to this the ability to use an app to find independent contractors, chat with them directly and get near-immediate responses, which offers significant customer service advantages to consumers. People use independent contractors for all sorts of tasks including home repairs, yard work, and even cleaning and laundry!
country1037fm.com
The Worst Things Hosts Say Their Guests Have Done
It has become a Thanksgiving tradition. My sister Linda and her husband Jeff come over and stay with me for a few nights over the holiday and I love every minute of it. She’s a great house guest but that is not the case for everyone. Here are some of the worst things hosts say their guests have done.
country1037fm.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
country1037fm.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina
Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
country1037fm.com
Try These North Carolina Chef’s Cheerwine Inspired Food & Drink Recipes
Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, wants to help you spread holiday cheer! That’s why they are encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry with Cheerwine recipes this holiday season! Each year Cheerwine releases the special edition Holiday Punch. To celebrate the release they have partnered with 14 chefs, mixologists, and well-known community members from across the Carolinas. Each of these individuals created a brand new recipe featuring Cheerwine just in time for the holidays. Each recipe whether food or drink features Cheerwine, Cheerwine Syrup, or Cheerwine Holiday Punch.
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
country1037fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider shares her winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! As our newest addition to the Max Weather team, it seems only fitting that she’s the first member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring. Alex is throwing down the gauntlet, predicting a somewhat snowy winter! She might […]
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
country1037fm.com
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
President Biden, Governor Cooper together for turkey pardon at White House, ‘Friendsgiving’ in North Carolina
President Joe Biden and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will have travel plans line up for two events on Monday — both relating to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
bpr.org
North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp
Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
Guy Fieri special will spotlight beaches, eateries of eastern North Carolina this Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Surf’s up! This Friday at 9 pm on the Food Network, Guy Fieri will be showcasing a family reunion event while also highlighting the beaches and places to eat in the Crystal Coast area of Eastern North Carolina. Citizen Pictures, a broadcasting and media production company that works with Fieri […]
Missing North Carolina man found dead in South Carolina, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
Comments / 0