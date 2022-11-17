ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Is One Of The Best States For Independent Contractors

Need something done around the house? One of the easiest and most efficient ways is to hire an independent contractor. This offers flexibility and immediacy for people who want help with their projects large or small. Add to this the ability to use an app to find independent contractors, chat with them directly and get near-immediate responses, which offers significant customer service advantages to consumers. People use independent contractors for all sorts of tasks including home repairs, yard work, and even cleaning and laundry!
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

The Worst Things Hosts Say Their Guests Have Done

It has become a Thanksgiving tradition. My sister Linda and her husband Jeff come over and stay with me for a few nights over the holiday and I love every minute of it. She’s a great house guest but that is not the case for everyone. Here are some of the worst things hosts say their guests have done.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina

Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Try These North Carolina Chef’s Cheerwine Inspired Food & Drink Recipes

Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, wants to help you spread holiday cheer! That’s why they are encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry with Cheerwine recipes this holiday season! Each year Cheerwine releases the special edition Holiday Punch. To celebrate the release they have partnered with 14 chefs, mixologists, and well-known community members from across the Carolinas. Each of these individuals created a brand new recipe featuring Cheerwine just in time for the holidays. Each recipe whether food or drink features Cheerwine, Cheerwine Syrup, or Cheerwine Holiday Punch.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.

If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas

Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
bpr.org

North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp

Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy