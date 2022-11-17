Read full article on original website
Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year
OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
Nebraska's voter turnout was lower than 2018, but still higher than normal
Voter turnout in Nebraska was slightly lower than the state’s last midterm election, but it was still higher than the norm. Nebraska’s turnout for the 2022 midterms was 54.8%, according to unofficial results updated Friday. This represents a small dip from 2018, which was uncommonly high at 58%.
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
Pre-apprenticeship initiative launched for Georgia Job Corps students
WASHINGTON – As the nation marked National Apprenticeship Week last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for Job Corps students and connect them to registered apprenticeship programs. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs...
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
UI bulletin focuses on potato ring rot
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Extension Service has published a new bulletin to help potato farmers recognize the symptoms of bacterial rot and protect their operations from the devastating crop disease. Idaho hasn’t had a ring rot flareup in a few years and the state’s last major outbreak...
Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to speak at Farm Bureau convention
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau members will gather on Jekyll Island Dec. 4-6 for the organization’s 85th annual convention. This year marks the 58th time GFB has held its convention on Jekyll Island. Gov. Brian Kemp, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, outgoing Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture...
Nebraska lawmakers recommend creating code of conduct following misconduct controversy
NEBRASKA CITY — Nebraska lawmakers suggested drafting a formal code of conduct for the Legislature following misconduct allegations made against a former state senator earlier this year. Sens. Mike Hilgers and Wendy DeBoer, both members of the state's Select Interim Ethics Committee, proposed that among other "tentative recommendations" during...
Forestry has $23.2B impact on SC economy, study finds
South Carolina Forestry Commission officials announced the economic impact of the state’s forestry sector, citing a recently commissioned Economic Impact Analysis for Planning (IMPLAN) study. In detailing the $23.2 billion impact that the allied sectors of forestry and forest products-related industries generate on the Palmetto State’s economy, the Forestry...
OUTDOORS: Briefs
Outdoors-related clubs and organizations can submit items to be considered for publication in “Outdoors Briefs” by emailing to. outdoors@republicanherald.com. With dangerous encounters with bears on the rise in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced he is rescinding his executive order to ban bear hunting in the state. This move comes after his alignment with animal rights organizations and his running on this issue during both campaigns for governor and repeatedly ignoring the science on bear populations while in office.
Rosalynn Carter Institute honors Caregivers of Year
AMERICUS — The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced last week the three winners of the 2022 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. Each year, RCI recognizes the men and women who serve as caregivers across the state, during National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of those who selflessly support individuals in need of care.
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential...
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
LSU team studies traffic amid spike in fatal crashes
BATON ROUGE, La. - After one of the deadliest years on Louisiana roads, an LSU research team is using artificial intelligence to research driver behavior that leads to crashes. The LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, or CARTS, has received a $950,000 grant from the Federal Motor...
Winthrop Poll: Half of SC GOP voters want Haley to run for president
ROCK HILL -- Former President Donald Trump may face some competition in South Carolina for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Half of S.C. Republicans who are registered to vote think former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley should run for president in 2024, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. The poll results...
Sheriff views Measure 114 as unconstitutional
Law enforcement agencies have been left with many unanswered questions in the wake of Oregon’s gun-control Measure 114 narrowly passing. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton posted on Facebook today that he has received many inquiries about the measure and its impact. He said he simply doesn’t have answers yet, which adds to uncertainty and angst in the community. However, he unequivocally feels the measure is unconstitutional based on other court rulings within the 9th Circuit Court of appeals.
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
Santa back in downtown Wilkes-Barre for annual Christmas parade
WILKES-BARRE — Hundreds of people lined up all along the streets of downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon for the city’s annual Christmas parade. Parade participants, vehicles and floats starting lining up at 2 p.m. on South Main Street and various streets off South Main Street. Mountain Productions, one...
