NBA Analyst Reveals Anthony Edwards Passes To Rudy Gobert Less Than Two Times A Game

By Lee Tran
 3 days ago

This statistic about Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert is concerning for Timberwolves fans.

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade for Rudy Gobert during the summer, giving up multiple players and first-round picks for the defensive center in a blockbuster trade. However, they have had a slow start despite his addition, only getting 7 wins through their first 15 games.

There is no doubt that the team has struggled with developing chemistry, and a recent statistic illustrates that perfectly. NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor revealed that shooting guard Anthony Edwards only passes to Rudy Gobert 1.7 times a game. This could definitely be a concern if the numbers mentioned don't trend up in the future.

For all the talk about Donovan Mitchell never passing Rudy Gobert the ball: Mitchell passed to Gobert 4.4 times per game in Utah.

Anthony Edwards has passed to Gobert only 1.7 times per game in Minnesota. They've run 125 pick-and-rolls, Gobert received the ball only four times.

Obviously, Rudy Gobert is a player that frequently relies on assisted opportunities to get his points. Thus, Anthony Edwards passing to him more would likely improve his offensive performance.

Hopefully, we see the Minnesota Timberwolves stars figure things out. The team was considered championship or bust after making the Rudy Gobert , so it is imperative that they develop chemistry and start winning games.

Anthony Edwards Once Said Rudy Gobert Doesn't Put Fear Into His Heart As A Rim Protector

Before they became teammates, Anthony Edwards once savagely roasted Rudy Gobert , claiming that the defensive center doesn't put any fear into his heart as a rim protector.

"To me, the best rim protector in the league is Porzingis. Anytime I go against Porzingis, I don’t get no layups. I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He put no fear in my heart."

Though Rudy Gobert is generally considered one of the best rim protectors in the league, every player's interpretation of the game is different. Perhaps Anthony Edwards simply had less trouble scoring on Rudy Gobert than he did with Kristaps Porzingis. Also, there's a chance that his opinion of Rudy Gobert has changed since the time of this quote.

Hopefully, we see Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert figure out how to work with one another, and help the Minnesota Timberwolves make the playoffs. They definitely have enough talent to get there, and perhaps Rudy Gobert's addition means that they will be able to make a deep run within the Western Conference.

