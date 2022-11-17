Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morning Sun
Second child dies after shooting in Isabella reservation
A second child has died after injuries sustained in a an alleged murder-suicide at the Isabella Indian Reservation, according to a family member. After days in the hospital, Asa Alvarez died in Grand Rapids, according to relative Nimkiibineshiinh Kwe. "We are all grieving in our community as this is the...
Kalamazoo man held girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to drive after car in triple shooting, attorney says
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arraigned on 17 felony counts for his suspected role in a triple shooting that left a 22-year-old college student and unborn baby dead. Myquan Deontae Rogers is accused of murdering 22-year-old Western Michigan student Naya Reynolds and shooting and injuring a...
WWMTCw
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
4 arrested for breaking into Kalamazoo business
Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into a Kalamazoo business.
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Greenville man charged in connection with shooting near middle school
The Greenville Department of Public Safety says an active shooting situation happened Wednesday, near a school, which led to the arrest of one person.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9
A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
Assault suspect charged with shooting at GRPD officer, stabbing dog
The man charged with shooting at a Grand Rapids police officer and repeatedly stabbing a police dog during a standoff on Sunday has a history of mental illness.
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
Grand Rapids man accused of going on '48-hour crime spree' arraigned in court
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids man accused of going on a 48-hour crime spree earlier this month was formally arraigned on a slew of felony charges. Terry Junior Warren, 24, is facing multiple assault, weapons charges, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal charges.
Deputies: Man wanted for inappropriately touching women in stores
A man is wanted after he allegedly inappropriately touched women at Ottawa County stores, deputies say.
2 seriously injured after attempting to flee police, crashing car in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash that stemmed from an attempt to flee police early Wednesday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Ottawa County officers had attempted to pull over a Dodge Durango, but the vehicle fled northbound on 56th Avenue. Police say the vehicle lost control when the road turned to gravel. The car left the roadway, fell into a ditch and overturned into a field.
WZZM 13
Suspect in Newaygo Co. murder found guilty 39 years after victim's death
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — After a 3 week jury trial, the suspect accused of killing a Newaygo County man 39 years ago guilty. Roy Snell was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearm by a jury in Newaygo Circuit Court Wednesday in the death of Richard Atwood. "I...
whmi.com
Two Arrested for Fire-Related Home Invasion In Hamburg Twp.
Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a fire-damaged home in Hamburg Township where firefighters were able to help save a woman and a dog last week. A surveillance operation by Hamburg Township police officers resulted in the arrest of two suspects in connection with the break-in of a home recently damaged by fire.
Suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Norton Shores bar takes plea deal
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man avoided trial and potential life sentence, if convicted, by accepting prosecutor’s plea offer for charges stemming from a fatal shooting inside a Norton Shores bar. Kyle Decker Robbins faced open murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old...
Witness describes 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — You can expect delays and closures along US 131 Friday evening. In Kalamazoo County, first responders are tending to a 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound from D Avenue. Michigan State Police said there were some minor injuries and you're asked to find another route.
Man Found Guilty of Homicide in 1983 Newaygo County Cold Case
A man was found guilty of homicide in a 1983 cold case from Newaygo County involving the disappearance of Rick Atwood. According to the Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney, Roy Snell from Minneapolis was found guilty of homicide and felony weapons charges Wednesday after nearly three weeks of jury trial. Snell...
Man found guilty of murder in 1983 White Cloud cold case
A Newaygo County jury found a man guilty of murder in the 1983 disappearance of a White Cloud man.
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
