OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash that stemmed from an attempt to flee police early Wednesday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Ottawa County officers had attempted to pull over a Dodge Durango, but the vehicle fled northbound on 56th Avenue. Police say the vehicle lost control when the road turned to gravel. The car left the roadway, fell into a ditch and overturned into a field.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO