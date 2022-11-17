ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

Morning Sun

Second child dies after shooting in Isabella reservation

A second child has died after injuries sustained in a an alleged murder-suicide at the Isabella Indian Reservation, according to a family member. After days in the hospital, Asa Alvarez died in Grand Rapids, according to relative Nimkiibineshiinh Kwe. "We are all grieving in our community as this is the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9

A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 seriously injured after attempting to flee police, crashing car in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash that stemmed from an attempt to flee police early Wednesday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Ottawa County officers had attempted to pull over a Dodge Durango, but the vehicle fled northbound on 56th Avenue. Police say the vehicle lost control when the road turned to gravel. The car left the roadway, fell into a ditch and overturned into a field.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Two Arrested for Fire-Related Home Invasion In Hamburg Twp.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a fire-damaged home in Hamburg Township where firefighters were able to help save a woman and a dog last week. A surveillance operation by Hamburg Township police officers resulted in the arrest of two suspects in connection with the break-in of a home recently damaged by fire.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
KALAMAZOO, MI

