Richlands, NC

WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

State Highway Patrol shares safety tips for holiday travel, announces increase in presence. Families were lined up out the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
BAYBORO, NC
WNCT

Winterville police seeking suspect in breaking, entering case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a breaking and entering case. The incident happened on Nov. 11 at 10:32 p.m. Police said they were unsure if anything was stolen. However, they are looking for the suspect in the photos provided. Anyone with information is asked […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man facing charges after crashing into church

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing a list of charges, including hit and run after an early morning crash. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police, officers responded to call about a car crashing into the First Presbyterian Church on S. 3rd St. around 2am on November 9. When they arrived, the driver of the car had left the scene.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Clinton police looking for suspect that shot at vehicle

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is looking for the suspect that fired shots at a vehicle and residence Thursday evening. Shortly after 7:15 p.m., Clinton police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, they discovered...
CLINTON, NC
WITN

Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say used fake bills at a Family Dollar. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Road. Officers say the man used two counterfeit $100 bills and one...
WINTERVILLE, NC

