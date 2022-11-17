Could Cristiano Ronaldo Reconsider Saudi Arabia Offer After Previously Snubbing €350m?

Ronaldo has said that he rejected an offer of €175 million per year to join a club in Saudi Arabia during the summer. But could he be tempted in 2023?

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he rejected an offer worth €175 million per year to join a club in Saudi Arabia during the summer.

Ronaldo made the statement during his much-discussed interview with Piers Morgan, the second part of which was broadcast on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old told Morgan that he turned down the proposal because he was happy at Manchester United.

But that no longer appears to be the case and Ronaldo is set to leave United in 2023, either during the January transfer window or in June when his contract expires.

In his chat with Morgan, Ronaldo appeared to subtly suggest that he may be willing to reconsider a mega-money move to the Middle East if another offer is made.

Morgan raised the subject by asking: "What is the truth about other clubs making offers for you? Some people have said there were no offers at all. I happen to know that there was a gigantic one from Saudi Arabia... 350 million euros for two seasons. Is that correct?"

Ronaldo confirmed: "It's true. Yes, it's true."

Morgan then told Ronaldo: "That's a staggering amount of money, that you turned down."

Ronaldo replied: "In that moment, yes." His choice of words appeared to hint that he could well provide a different response if the offer was repeated.

Despite confirming that the news of his offer from Saudi Arabia had been reported accurately, Ronaldo then took aim at the "garbage press".

Ronaldo refuted claims that his agent had offered him to multiple clubs during the summer and he took offense at the intimation that no major European team wanted him.

"They say many, many garbage things," fumed Ronaldo.

"If you are an agent, what are you going to do? You go to the clubs. Jorge Mendes, for example, has more than 100 players. They (the agents) go to Chelsea, they go to Arsenal and they (the press) always mention Ronaldo. 'They offered Cristiano'.

"Let's be honest. Who is the most expensive player, with the highest salary in Premier League history? It's me, even at 37 years old.

"They even offered me to Sporting and Napoli. I will be honest with you; I didn't have many, many clubs [in my career] but I had many, many offers off the other clubs.

"I didn't change because I didn't plan to. But I had [offers]. But what the garbage press keep saying, that nobody wants me, this is completely wrong.

"I was happy here. I was motivated to do a great season here but they continue to repeat: 'Nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo'.

"How can they not want a player who last year scored 32 goals?"

