Polygon
Can Disney’s shock CEO switch get Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar back on track?
In a shock move, Disney announced late on Sunday that it was replacing its chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger, effective immediately. Chapek, who had been hand-picked for the role by Iger, led Disney for less than three years, a period marked by staff unrest, poor talent relations, stagnating franchises, and a steep drop in share price. Iger’s first stint as CEO lasted 15 years. He was well liked; acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox; and launched Disney Plus, turning a family entertainment company into a 21st-century media juggernaut. During that time, Disney’s market value increased fivefold.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade has found its new director, and it’s a good pick
Marvel’s Blade movie has (another) new director. Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country) will take over the Mahershala Ali-starring MCU vampire movie, with a brand new script written by Michael Starrbury (When They See Us). Ali, who has won Oscars for Moonlight and Green Book, was first announced as the new...
Over a third of Marvel fans say they're feeling franchise fatigue in a new survey — but a vast majority say they'll still watch anything it releases
A new survey suggests Marvel fans are more loyal to the overall franchise than DC fans, who gravitate towards specific characters.
Polygon
Harrison Ford is getting de-aged for Indiana Jones 5, but he swears it won’t suck
Digitally de-aging actors must be an enticing proposition for a film studio. Not only do you get to exploit multiple generations of nostalgia, but you can also skip over the backlash that comes with recasting a beloved character. All the better if, as in the new new Indiana Jones movie, it’s only for one scene. That way you can provide the kind of connective tissue required to legitimize a new sequel — especially one made 41 years after the original.
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
Polygon
Nintendo’s Black Friday ‘cyber deals’ include Mario, Zelda, and Kirby classics
Nintendo Switch owners looking for digital deals on games during the holiday can head to the Switch eShop for some solid savings on first-party Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby Star Allies. Those games are all 30% off their normal asking prices though Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Nintendo announced Monday as part of the company’s Cyber Deals.
NME
Neil Young justifies his decision to remove music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
The Story Behind the Shocking ‘Dead to Me’ Finale Twist
During its three seasons on Netflix, Dead to Me has made a comedically ominous catchphrase out of the words, “I have to tell you something.” The show’s world is filled with secrets—accidental murders, secret twins, hidden substance abuse issues… The list is unending. It was only natural that when it came time to end the show, those same words were echoing in showrunner Liz Feldman’s mind.Dead to Me observes two women forming a deep friendship that, by all accounts, should not exist: Linda Cardelliini’s Judy Hale accidentally killed the husband of Christina Applegate’s character, Jen Harding, in a hit-and-run. The...
Polygon
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to Steam the same day support ends
On the same day that post-launch support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ends, the open-world adventure will be available on Steam’s marketplace. The game had been an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players since its launch on Nov. 10, 2020 — more than two years ago. Ubisoft...
Polygon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally gave us superheroines unbound by men
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has struggled to set a proper stage for its women characters. For 10 years, MCU fans watched as some of their favorite characters stayed in supporting roles, while the ostensibly more financially viable and narratively essential men went on to have multiple sequels. But lately, slowly, women-led Marvel titles have been on an uptick in cinemas and on Disney’s streaming platform. And with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Wakanda’s greatest resource is realized to forge a first in MCU history: Heroines unburdened by origin story.
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Creator Naka Yuji Arrested in Japan for Alleged Insider Trading
Naka Yuji, best known for creating the iconic “Sonic the Hedgehog” game, was arrested by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office Friday on charges of insider trading. According to an official announcement by investigators, Naka allegedly obtained sensitive information regarding a new game for smartphones in the popular “Dragon Quest” series in January 2020, while employed by major game maker Square Enix. The game was being developed by Square Enix and online game production company Aiming. Prior to the announcement of the information, Naka allegedly purchased 10,000 shares of Aiming stock for approximately JPY2.8 million ($20,000), a violation of the...
Polygon
A word of caution on the new D&D campaign, Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen
Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is the latest campaign for Dungeons & Dragons. If you pre-ordered it from Wizards of the Coast, your digital copy unlocks tomorrow. It’s a historic moment — the first time that a D&D campaign has offered digital early access to its biggest fans. Polygon got a copy of the campaign earlier this month, and we put it through its paces for a full day with a team of experienced players. We’re still working our way through the material, but we wanted to give you a heads up on a few pain points that cropped up early on.
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this November
We’re caught right between horror movie season and holiday movie season, so why not watch a great thriller this November? Netflix has an extensive selection of great thrillers to watch, but the curation team at Polygon has highlighted five examples that we feel are a great fit for this month.
Polygon
The Walking Dead didn’t survive its own success
In 2009, AMC debuted a new slogan: “Story matters here.” Kicked off during the season 2 finale of Breaking Bad, just one of the prestige TV shows that had recently made a splash on the channel, it recalled a similar tagline announced by HBO in 1996: “It’s not TV, it’s HBO.” Both harkened a sense of critical self-importance, dictating that while the rest of TV was a mixed bag, these networks had narratives you could rely on. Within a few years of the creation of the landmark mantra, HBO would be the home of The Sopranos, Deadwood, and The Wire. And a few years after that, AMC would air Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead.
