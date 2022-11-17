Certified Executive Chef Rod Stutts and his wife Sandra have used their years of culinary experience to bring new Cajun flavors to Lynchburg, opening up shop here on the square a few weeks back. Lagniappe (pronounced lan-yap) is a Cajun French word meaning ‘a little something extra’, which is what the Stutts are aiming to provide for their diners. Rod was born in New Orleans, raised on the east side of Chalmette, so the food offered serves as a reflection of his heritage and upbringing. Your meal can start with appetizers like fried green tomatoes with seafood salad and remoulade, or jalapeno and cream cheese stuffed shrimp with red onion pepper jelly. As a main, there are current options like Gumbo, Shrimp Creole, Burgers, and Po’ Boy Sandwiches with red beans and rice, slaw, or okra on the side. The Ponchartrain Chicken Salad Croissant is a personal favorite! Even at lunchtime, it’s hard to resist the dessert choices: espresso crème brulee, Jack Daniel’s infused chocolate chip pecan pie, and white chocolate bread pudding are all delicious endings to your meal. Lagniappe Café is aiming to bring exciting dishes and seasonal offerings to their restaurant, with tentative plans for low-country boils in the spring and summer. Another exciting development is their plan to begin serving brunch on weekends!

LYNCHBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO