‘A holiday event for all’: Speedway in Lights switches on
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities tradition, Speedway in Lights, marked its 26th year Friday night. Families lined up for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Speedway in Lights 2 hours in advance to experience this holiday tradition. “I’ve been a few times but yeah we want to keep that as something we do with him every year,” […]
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
wgnsradio.com
Thanksgiving Blessings Come In Many Forms
(MURFREESBORO) Once again, Greenhouse Ministries has made it possible for the people of this community to count their many blessings. Area residents were dropping-off frozen turkeys all day Friday (11/18/2022). With a goal of 500 gobblers, it became evident that the goal would be reached when the scoreboard in the driveway showed "430", and there were several hours remaining for people to help others.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Toys for Tots Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-5:00pm 500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon, TN Lebanon High School Lebanon High School is having their annual Toys For Tots event hosted by Wall Street’s Finest and Darkside MC/CC. This will be a […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
franchising.com
Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.
November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel
Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and...
smokeybarn.com
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
themoorecountynews.com
Lagniappe Café: ‘A little something extra’ for locals and tourists alike
Certified Executive Chef Rod Stutts and his wife Sandra have used their years of culinary experience to bring new Cajun flavors to Lynchburg, opening up shop here on the square a few weeks back. Lagniappe (pronounced lan-yap) is a Cajun French word meaning ‘a little something extra’, which is what the Stutts are aiming to provide for their diners. Rod was born in New Orleans, raised on the east side of Chalmette, so the food offered serves as a reflection of his heritage and upbringing. Your meal can start with appetizers like fried green tomatoes with seafood salad and remoulade, or jalapeno and cream cheese stuffed shrimp with red onion pepper jelly. As a main, there are current options like Gumbo, Shrimp Creole, Burgers, and Po’ Boy Sandwiches with red beans and rice, slaw, or okra on the side. The Ponchartrain Chicken Salad Croissant is a personal favorite! Even at lunchtime, it’s hard to resist the dessert choices: espresso crème brulee, Jack Daniel’s infused chocolate chip pecan pie, and white chocolate bread pudding are all delicious endings to your meal. Lagniappe Café is aiming to bring exciting dishes and seasonal offerings to their restaurant, with tentative plans for low-country boils in the spring and summer. Another exciting development is their plan to begin serving brunch on weekends!
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Nashville Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street at around 2:45 a.m. According to the officials, the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill Inks 10-Unit Deal in Tennessee
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, has signed another milestone development agreement in 2022. LJSweets, LLC of Tennessee owners Ron and Amy Fausnaught will develop 10 Eggs Up Grill restaurants in Greater Nashville, Tenn. The Fausnaughts plan to open their first two locations within the next 12 months. In all, Eggs Up Grill has a pipeline of 150 restaurants open or in development across the southeast.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Local musician weighs in on Exit/In ownership change
It's the end of an era. Countless musicians have taken the stage at Exit/In, but the independent music venue is changing ownership.
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
