Read full article on original website
Related
Senator Ted Cruz to seek a third term in 2024
The Senator from Texas confirms he plans to seek a third term in 2024. Cruz made the announcement in Las Vegas saying while he’s focused on the battles in the Senate, as well as the runoff election in Georgia in two weeks.
Maine advisory group member claims public record requests are ‘hate speech,’ ‘weaponized’
A member of the Maine Right-To-Know Committee, which advises the legislature on the state’s Freedom of Access laws, claimed that public records requests are "hate speech."
Comments / 0