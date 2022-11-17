Read full article on original website
Former Bridgeport funeral home owner, council man and philanthropist Robert "Bob" Allen dies at 86
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Robert (Bob) Vernon Allen, 86 years of age, passed away November 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1936, a son of the late Clarence L. and Bertha Mae Broemsen, and preceded in death by a sister, Dr. Nancy Cairns, a brother, Dr. Kenneth Allen, a sister-in-law, Adalaide Allen, a brother-in-law, Chester Cuichta, and a great-nephew, Chester Allen Cuichta. He is survived by one sister, Mrs. Chester (Barbara) Cuichta of Glen Dale, WV, a sister-in-law, Dorcas Allen of St. Clairsville, OH, and several nieces and nephews.
WVU, Shane Lyons Execute Separation Agreement
West Virginia University will pay Shane Lyons $2.15 million in what can be termed "buyout" money after receiving his forced resignation from the Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President position at the school. The amount includes payments of his contracted salary for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, which totals $1.862 million, and additional payments totaling $287,500 which were not part of any previous contract or agreement between the two parties.
Patient transported after two-vehicle wreck on Main Street in West Milford, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Liberty Street in West Milford just before 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. One individual was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in the accident.
Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers
One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution – items that don’t depend on physical talent.
New CEO outlines vision for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Since coming to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center as the facility’s new president and CEO in June, Dr. David Hess has been focused on reviewing community needs and making arrangements for growing demand for services. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has...
Big changes already underway as Thomas Health prepares to merge into WVU Health System
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas Health System and West Virginia University Health System have announced a series of changes in recent weeks as the merger between the two entities moves forward, with Thomas Health expected to become a full member of WVU Health System on New Year’s Day.
West Virginia's Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public this week. Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
WVU concludes homestand versus App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
WVU Women Wear Down App State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped its season-opening homestand with a 72-51 win over Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. In the Mountaineers vs. Mountaineers matchup, WVU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) led App State (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) by as many 23...
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
High Tech Foundation honing in on I-79 Technology Park expansion, climate and weather industry
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia High Technology Foundation is making headway in its goals to build a NOAA ground station to monitor and collect space weather and climate data, as well as a solar test bed that officials hope will bring growth to the renewable energy sector.
Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
No. 15 Kansas State defeats West Virginia on the road, 48-31, in Big 12 action during Week 12 of the 2022 college football season. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
Women's soccer bows out in 2nd round; women's basketball up to 3-0
The seventh-seeded West Virginia women's soccer team fell behind early, created some chances to nearly pull even, then saw No. 2 seed Penn State pull away in the second half en route to a 4-0 result in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at snowy Jeffrey Field on Friday.
