Lost Creek, WV

Former Bridgeport funeral home owner, council man and philanthropist Robert "Bob" Allen dies at 86

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Robert (Bob) Vernon Allen, 86 years of age, passed away November 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 28, 1936, a son of the late Clarence L. and Bertha Mae Broemsen, and preceded in death by a sister, Dr. Nancy Cairns, a brother, Dr. Kenneth Allen, a sister-in-law, Adalaide Allen, a brother-in-law, Chester Cuichta, and a great-nephew, Chester Allen Cuichta. He is survived by one sister, Mrs. Chester (Barbara) Cuichta of Glen Dale, WV, a sister-in-law, Dorcas Allen of St. Clairsville, OH, and several nieces and nephews.
WVU, Shane Lyons Execute Separation Agreement

West Virginia University will pay Shane Lyons $2.15 million in what can be termed "buyout" money after receiving his forced resignation from the Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President position at the school. The amount includes payments of his contracted salary for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, which totals $1.862 million, and additional payments totaling $287,500 which were not part of any previous contract or agreement between the two parties.
Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers

One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution – items that don’t depend on physical talent.
New CEO outlines vision for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Since coming to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center as the facility’s new president and CEO in June, Dr. David Hess has been focused on reviewing community needs and making arrangements for growing demand for services. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has...
West Virginia's Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public this week. Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
WVU concludes homestand versus App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
WVU Women Wear Down App State

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped its season-opening homestand with a 72-51 win over Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. In the Mountaineers vs. Mountaineers matchup, WVU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) led App State (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) by as many 23...
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
