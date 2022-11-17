Read full article on original website
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Digital Trends
Microsoft offered Sony a 10-year Call of Duty deal for PlayStation, report says
Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a deal to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for 10 years, according to a report by The New York Times. The tech giant announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier this year for almost $70 billion, but the deal has come under intense scrutiny from regulators such as the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the E.U.’s European Commission.
Blizzard isn't "satisfied" with Overwatch 2's F2P grind either and will bring back free event skins
More free skins and other indeterminate changes are set to come
Oops, Blizzard accidentally trapped some Overwatch 2 players in Bronze 5 Elo hell
No, it wasn't your imagination, it was a bug.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
NME
‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Y7S4 brings a new map, cross-play and more
Ubisoft has revealed everything that’s on the way in Year 7 Season 4 (Y7S4) of Rainbow Six Siege – including a new map, cross-play, and the introduction of Ranked 2.0. Titled Operation Solar Raid, Y7S4 of Rainbow Six Siege will bring a new map called Nighthaven Labs, to the game. A modern-looking facility surrounded by cliffs and ocean, Nighthaven Labs will have one bomb site in the basement and two on the first floor.
IGN
Epic Claims Google Paid Activision $360 Million to Not Compete; Call of Duty Developer Responds
Epic Games has alleged that Google paid Activision Blizzard approximately $360 million to prevent the company from competing against the Play Store. This is according to court documents about Project Hug obtained by Reuters. Project Hug or the Apps and Games Velocity Program from Google is the popular tech company's...
Reported Overwatch 2 players will have their voice chat recorded
Your team chat will be record and transcribed to check for toxic behavior in a new Overwatch 2 update
Xbox update lets players join Discord directly from console
Yesterday (16 November), a new update rolled out on Xbox consoles, which brought with it some really nice improvements for a number of features as well as a couple of new ones. You probably remember that back in September, Discord integration was rolled out for everyone on Xbox, allowing users...
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ will transcribe voice chats to minimise “disruptive behaviour”
Overwatch 2 has introduced audio transcription in its most recent “Defense Matrix” update in the hope of combatting “disruptive behaviour”. In a new blog, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has outlined changes to the way voice chat will be moderated in online matches. Among those is the...
ZeniMax Online Studios' new Xbox IP is being created by almost 200 developers
ZeniMax Online Studios' upcoming new Xbox IP has been in development for over four years, according to the game's creative director.
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since then -- and so have their price tags. Then, in 2017 Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2019. These are subscription services that give players unlimited access to an expanding library of over 400 new and old games, and costs $120 or $180 for one year, respectively. XBGP lets you play on console or PC, and XBGPU lets you play console, PC and cloud gaming. These prices make either Game Pass plan attractive, but in the end, is it cheaper to buy physical copies of games?
'The Sims 5' Leak Reveals Details About Online Play, Environments, and What We Can Expect
With The Sims 5 currently in development, fans of the series are eager for any possible info to come out about the game, including leaks. Luckily though, things seems hopeful for The Sims fans since the current leaks seem to suggest that official announcements about the game are just over the horizon.
Modern Warfare 2's Competitive Multiplayer Playlist Delayed Last-Minute
Activision and Infinity Ward have successfully launched "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" alongside Season 1 of "Modern Warfare 2," introducing new content and the game's first battle pass. Unfortunately, the big update was missing something that Treyarch had been working on for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer: the "Call of Duty League" Moshpit playlist, which was meant to serve as a bridge between the normal multiplayer modes and the rule sets used in the professional scene.
