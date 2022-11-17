Read full article on original website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Food box distribution happening Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church are holding a food box distribution. It’s at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say anyone who is in need of food of knows people who are, are...
City of Owensboro hosts Christmas Parade
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials invited everyone to be a part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade was “Christmas in the Movies.”...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co. Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022...
Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum. Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.
Mattress caught on fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A house was caught on fire early Saturday morning in Henderson. According to Henderson Fire Department officials, around 2:50 a.m. they were dispatched to a ‘fire upstairs’ on the 1200 block of Washington Street. They confirmed that the person living in the home was...
Officials investigating deadly house fire in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
‘Drums on the Ohio’ not happening in 2023, plans underway for 2024
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A post from the “Drums on the Ohio” Facebook page shows the event will not happen in 2023. Officials say it’s not being included in the 2023 Drum Corps International tour schedule. They say they hope to bring back the event in 2024,...
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on US 41 for railroad crossing repair
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for US 41 near Evansville. According to a press release, beginning on Wednesday, November 30 crews will close the right lane of US 41 southbound. They say the closure will happen at the railroad crossing along the...
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
EPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning. We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not […]
Train crashes with truck in Patoka
PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday. It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing. A family friend of...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
