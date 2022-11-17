Read full article on original website
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Pink Electrifies in Vintage Bob Mackie ‘Lightning Bolt’ Fringe Dress for American Music Awards 2022
Pink arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, wearing an electrifying black and gold dress designed by Bob Mackie. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the singer wore a vintage shimmering fringe dress in black and gold with a sheer lightning bolt down the center and a high neckline.
